Carson Wentz was bad on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. It was arguably his worst performance of the season at a time when he needed to have his ‘A’ game. 27-of-51 for 231 yards, a measly 4.5 yards per attempt to go with three touchdowns and two killer interceptions, including the one in overtime that gave Randy Bullock a 44-yard field goal to seal the Titans’ season sweep over the Colts. “Excruciating,” is the first word Kevin Bowen uttered to open Monday’s Fan Morning Show. But while there is plenty of blame that falls on Wentz, it’s head coach Frank Reich and his play-calling that has a lot of people questioning what the QB whisperer is doing on game days.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO