CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Coke pays $5.6 billion to buy BodyArmor drink

By News services
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

Coca-Cola Co. said Monday it paid $5.6 billion for the remaining 85% of the sports drink BodyArmor it didn't already own. It bought a 15% stake in BodyArmor in 2018. With Coke's 2018 investment, BodyArmor gained access to the company's...

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Crypto Whale Buys 20 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens for $1.13 Billion, while Petition to List Shiba on Robinhood Gets 500,000 Signatures

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Drink#European Union#Coke#Coca Cola Co#Euromonitor#Eu#American#Trans Atlantic
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Produces the Most Plastic Waste in the World

While some forms of plastic break down in 20 years, others take as long as 500. Millions of tons of plastic make their way into oceans each year. The company that produces the most plastic is Exxon Mobil. Plastic waste has become one of the greatest environmental disasters in history, and it is unlikely to […]
ENVIRONMENT
sportspromedia.com

Coca-Cola fully acquires BodyArmor for US$5.6bn

Athletes across NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB and Nascar have invested in BodyArmor. Coca-Cola looks to further challenge PepsiCo-owned Gatorade in US sports drink market. The Coca-Cola Company has acquired full ownership of sports drink maker BodyArmor in a US$5.6 billion cash deal. The purchase makes it Coca-Cola’s largest brand acquisition...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
ShareCast

Coca-Cola to take control of BodyArmor in $5.6bn cash deal

Coca-Cola said on Monday that it has bought the remaining 85% stake in BodyArmor that it does not already own for $5.6bn in cash. The company initially acquired a 15% stake in BodyArmor - a sports performance beverages group - in 2018. BodyArmor will be managed as a separate business...
BUSINESS
WSB Radio

Atlanta-based Coca-Cola acquires sports drink BodyArmor in $5.6B deal

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Coca-Cola has completed its acquisition of sports drink brand BodyArmor. Coke said Monday it paid $5.6 billion for the remaining 85% of BodyArmor. Coke originally bought a 15% stake in the BodyArmor in 2018. With that initial investment, BodyArmor gained access to Coke’s sprawling distribution network. Coke...
ATLANTA, GA
AFP

Mobile payments firm Paytm kicks off India's biggest IPO

India's biggest-ever initial public offering opened Monday with digital payments platform Paytm looking to raise nearly $2.5 billion, in what has already been a record year for share listings. Paytm is backed by Chinese tycoon Jack Ma's Ant Group, Japan's SoftBank and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which together own around a third of the company. The firm was founded barely a decade ago by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the son of a schoolteacher who says he learned English by listening to rock music. He was ranked India's youngest dollar billionaire four years ago at the age of 38 and now has a net worth of $2.4 billion, according to Forbes. He owns a nearly 14-percent stake.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Why Coca-Cola is the Best Dividend Stock You Can Buy

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is the best dividend stock you can buy today. There, I said it. Now, looking at its yield of around 3%, you might be thinking that you can find investments with higher payouts than KO stock. And you’d be right. But income investors should never consider yield alone....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in November

One company has a very strong moat. The second is the ultimate in defensive investments. The third is Buffett's favorite investment for everyone. With a net worth of $104 billion (as of Nov. 4), Warren Buffett is arguably one of the greatest investors of all time. Since 1995, his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) has netted investors a remarkable 20% average annual return (the S&P 500's was only 10.2%). And even though he's 91 years old, he shows no signs of slowing down.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy