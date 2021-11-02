CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask not what the world owes you ...

By Melissa Rinehart
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillennials and Generation Z are sometimes described as self-indulgent and entitled. However, I also see those attributes in people my age – Generation X. A sense of entitlement is a personality trait based on a person's belief they deserve privileges or recognition for things they did not necessarily earn, for example,...

Midland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: What do we owe animals? New books reevaluate our relationship to the natural world.

In the early months of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic emptied our streets, forced us into our homes and turned down the volume on our noisy outdoor lives, species that typically existed on the periphery of our awareness wandered into view. Reports spread across the internet of long-haired mountain goats gamboling through a town in Wales, jackals crowding a park in Tel Aviv and pumas venturing into residential neighborhoods in Santiago, Chile.
PETS
Laredo Morning Times

You asked: What can I do as a teenager to stop climate change?

Taking climate action can be difficult at any age, but especially so for young people. While research has shown that youths are anxious about the warming planet, they can also feel powerless to act on it. "What can I do as a teenager who isn't allowed to go outside my...
ENVIRONMENT
The Atlantic

What Collective Narcissism Does to Society

In 2005, the psychologist Agnieszka Golec de Zavala was researching extremist groups, trying to understand what leads people to commit acts of terrorist violence. She began to notice something that looked a lot like what the 20th-century scholars Theodor Adorno and Erich Fromm had referred to as “group narcissism”: Golec de Zavala defined it to me as “a belief that the exaggerated greatness of one’s group is not sufficiently recognized by others,” in which that thirst for recognition is never satiated. At first, she thought it was a fringe phenomenon, but important nonetheless. She developed the Collective Narcissism Scale to measure the severity of group-narcissistic beliefs, including statements such as “My group deserves special treatment” and “I insist upon my group getting the respect that is due to it” with which respondents rate their agreement.
MENTAL HEALTH
digg.com

How To Ask For The Money You're Owed Without Making It Awkward, According To Experts

Etiquette and money experts explain how to make the process painless and less awkward for everybody involved. Digital apps have made paying each other easier, but things can still get messy. "Money has been a taboo topic for a long time in our society and I think we are just now starting to talk a little more about it," says Andrea Woroch, a consumer and money-saving expert. Here are some expert tips that'll make these talks less stressful.
PERSONAL FINANCE
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
thelivingstonpost.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: I have never seen such hate as I did during presidential visit

I am still trying to recover from what I witnessed during President Joe Biden’s visit to Livingston County on Oct. 5. If you were not at the actual event, and only relied on our news media to give you a picture of the protest leading up to his arrival, you were clearly not given an accurate report of what was actually occurring (excluding The Livingston Post with a great article, and WHMI, which had a better article than most).
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
The Conversation U.S.

US Muslims gave more to charity than other Americans in 2020

Muslim Americans gave more to charity in 2020 than non-Muslims, we found in a new study. They are also more likely to volunteer, we learned. Only 1.1% of all Americans are Muslim, and their average income is lower than non-Muslims’. But as we explained in our Muslim American Giving 2021 report, their donations encompassed 1.4% of all giving from individuals. U.S. Muslims, a highly diverse and quickly growing minority, contributed an estimated US$4.3 billion in total donations to mostly nonreligious causes over the course of the year. As philanthropy scholars, we believe our findings are significant not only because this is the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Week

Republicans are 3 times more likely than Democrats to believe falsehoods about COVID-19

A shocking number of Americans believe falsehoods about COVID-19 and the coronavirus vaccine, a Kaiser Family Foundation poll has found. Nearly eight in 10, or 78 percent, of those polled said they either believed or were unsure about at least one false statement about COVID-19. The false statements included things like "COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to cause infertility" and "the COVID-19 vaccines contain a microchip."
U.S. POLITICS
Quad-Cities Times

Column: The truth about immigration

The weekslong headlines citing the number of migrant encounters by the U.S. Border Patrol routinely venture into the sensational. And certain activist segments, including extremist anti-immigration organizations, are all too eager to amplify the news and add their own false narratives into the public sphere. The hyperbolic narrative was further...
IMMIGRATION

