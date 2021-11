According to The Princeton Review, Southwestern is one of the 420 most environmentally responsible colleges and will be included in its Guide to Green Colleges: 2022 Edition. The Princeton Review chose the 420 schools in the guide based on its survey of administrators at 835 colleges in 2020-21 about their institutions’ commitments to the environment and sustainability. The company’s editors analyzed more than 25 survey data points to select the schools.

