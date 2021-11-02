CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Architect Jonathan Tate to Present 'Thoughts to Date' Lecture on Nov. 8 in Vol Walker Hall

University of Arkansas
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Tate will present the lecture "Thoughts to Date" at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, in Ken and Linda Sue Shollmier Hall, Room 250 of Vol Walker Hall, on the University of Arkansas campus, as part of the fall lecture series in the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design. The...

news.uark.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

The Glass House in New Canaan presenting own architect Philip Johnson

“Glass House Presents at New Canaan Library” offers an overview of the architecture, and writings of architect Philip Johnson with a talk by Professor Jeffrey Lieber, who is an associate professor of art history at Texas State University and the author of a book titled: “Flintstone Modernism or the Crisis in Postwar American Culture.” His work was published in 2018 in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Press.
NEW CANAAN, CT
University of Arkansas

Architecture Alumnus Victor Mirontschuk to Discuss '2020 Unmasked' Photo Book

Victor Mirontschuk, a University of Arkansas architecture alumnus, recently published a book of photographs with two friends and collaborators. In 2020 Unmasked, they documented the year that saw so many historic and turbulent moments — including the coronavirus pandemic, protests for racial justice, and an intense political season. These collaborators...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

School of Art Faculty and Graduate Students Receive Artists 360 Artist Awards

The Artists 360, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance, has announced the 2021 artists receiving project and student grant awards. Among the recipients are School of Art faculty member Renata Cassiano Alvarez, visiting assistant professor in studio art ceramics, two graduate students Junli Song and Markeith Woods, and alumnus Sean Fitzgibbon.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
State
Louisiana State
City
Fayetteville, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Entertainment
norwich.edu

Norwich University’s School of Architecture + Art presents Birdseye’s Brian Mac at the 2021-22 Lecture Series

NORTHFIELD, Vt. — Norwich University’s School of Architecture + Art continues this year’s lecture series with “Jeezum Crow! The Architecture of Birdseye,” a presentation by Brian Mac, principal architect at Birdseye, who will discuss the advancement of creative processes at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 in the Chaplin Hall Gallery.
VISUAL ART
upstatebusinessjournal.com

McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture, Watson Tate Savory Architects announce merger

Watson Tate Savory Architects is merging with McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture, a move that will expand MPS’s reach in North Carolina. Watson Tate Savory, with offices in Columbia and Charlotte, will be joining under the McMillan Pazdan Smith name. This is the fourth such aqusition McMillan Pazdan Smith has completed in the last seven years.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard#Auburn University#Zoom#Ojt#The Fay Jones School#Places Journal#The Starter Home
huntington.edu

Dr. Steve Bryan to Present Forester Lecture

 Huntington University is pleased to welcome Dr. Steve Bryan to campus on Tuesday, October 26, at 7:00 p.m. in Zurcher Auditorium as he presents a Forester Lecture titled “A Biblical Theology of Ethnicity, Nationality, and Race.” This event is free and open to the public. Before joining the New Testament...
HUNTINGTON, IN
culturemap.com

Neill-Cochran House Museum presents Anatomy of an Indian War lecture and book signing

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. James L. Haley is the author of The Buffalo War, long regarded as the definitive history of the last war of the Comanche, Kiowa, and Cheyenne natives to keep control of the South Plains. Aided by a Powerpoint of rare photos, he will explain the cultural factors, political pressures, and tragic, unexpected cross currents that made military conflict inevitable - and determined its outcome.
MUSEUMS
University of Arkansas

Pryor Center Presents 'City in the Woods' on Nov. 4

Stephen Luoni, Graycen Colbert Bigger and Jonathan Rhodes will present "City in the Woods: John Cooper, Sr., Cherokee Village, Arkansas, and the Founding of the American Retirement Community" at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, as part of the Pryor Center Presents lecture series. This series is hosted by the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
leeuniversity.edu

Coulter to Present Azusa Lecture on William Seymour

Dr. Dale Coulter will present the 16th Annual Azusa Lecture on Tuesday, Nov. 9, in the North Cleveland Church of God’s Dixon Chapel. Coulter will speak on “The Azusa Street Revival and William Seymour’s Pentecostal Vision. An ordained bishop in the Church of God, Coulter has distinguished himself as a...
CLEVELAND, TN
usu.edu

USU Honors Presents 46th Annual Honors Last Lecture with Timothy Chenette

The Utah State University Honors Program presents the 46th Annual Honors Last Lecture featuring Timothy Chenette, the 2021 Honors Outstanding Professor. Chenette will deliver a lecture titled “Listening to Dissonance” via Zoom on Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 3:30-4:30 p.m., followed by a live Q&A. Chenette is an associate professor in...
UTAH STATE
culturemap.com

The Menil Collection presents Marion Barthelme Lecture Series: Hilton Als

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Menil Collection will host writer, critic, and curator Hilton Als as the speaker for the museum’s Marion Barthelme Lecture Series. Based on his primary research at the Menil Archives and in the museum’s collection, the talks will explore the history and cultural context of the exhibition "Some American History."
MUSEUMS
publicradiotulsa.org

TU's Presidential Lecture Series presents an online evening with Fran Lebowitz

Early next month, the Presidential Lecture Series at the University of Tulsa will present a free, online discussion with the New York City-based writer, cultural critic, and social commentator Fran Lebowitz. She's our guest on StudioTulsa. She'll be in conversation TU Professor Sean Latham on Monday, November 8th, beginning at 7pm; it's a free-to-the-public event, happening virtually, but registration is required. (For more information, or to register, please visit this link.) An insightful and often scathingly funny pundit who's been active since the 1970s -- mainly as an essayist, author, and media personality, whom The New York Times once called a modern-day Dorothy Parker -- Lebowitz recently acquired many new fans when she appeared in the popular Netflix series, "Pretend It's a City."
TULSA, OK
Natchitoches Times

College of Education presents inductees into Hall of Distinguished Educators

Northwestern State University’s Gallaspy College of Education and Human Development honored several individuals with induction into the Hall of Distinguished Educators during Homecoming festivities. From left are Dr. Katrina Jordan, director of the School of Education; Distinguished Educators Dr. Elwanda Murphy, Dr. Chis Maggio, Dr. John Dollar and Toni Bennett, Dr. Christy Hornsby, Outstanding Young Professional, and Dr. Kimberly McAlister, dean of the College of Education and Human Development. Biographical information about each honoree is available at https://www.nsula.edu/college-of-education-announces-2021-hall-of-distinguished-educators-honorees/.
COLLEGES
parkland.edu

Staerkel Planetarium to Present Kaler Lecture on Microreactors

Nuclear microreactors are a new class of nuclear fission technology that various U.S. departments plan to deploy over this decade. As the name implies, they are much smaller than conventional reactors, but their design allows them to be factory-built and delivered to sites by truck, rail, or ship. Since they require minimal onsite construction, they can offer a plug-and-play source of energy, which is useful in locations limited by isolation or natural disasters.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy