Presidential Election

Biden to announce coalition of key companies to combat climate change

By Edmund DeMarche
FOXBusiness
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden, who is attending the COP26 UN climate conference in Glasgow, is expected to announce Tuesday the first mover’s coalition, which is comprised of 25 influential companies committed to clean energy and innovation to tackle climate change. The initiative was described as a platform intended...

www.foxbusiness.com

POTUS
