For the health of our state, nation

For the past 21 months, we have been fighting a common enemy that has disrupted lives around the globe. One of the hindrances to beating COVID-19 has been a reluctance to get the vaccine. During the polio epidemic in the 1940s, President Franklin D. Roosevelt pleaded with Americans to...
For as long as we have been plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have also been beset by the ongoing battle between personal choice and mandates. For most of us, it has been an exhausting experience, and I speculate that the result has been that many are unsure about where they stand on this issue.
According to the American Diabetes Association, approximately 363,781 people in Arkansas, or 14.8 percent of the adult population, have diabetes. Diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in the United States and the number one cause of kidney failure, lower-limb amputations, and adult blindness. In the past 20 years, the number of adults nationwide diagnosed with diabetes has more than doubled.
If the reporting in the article concerning the attorney general sending a Montana Highway Patrol officer to St. Peter’s Hospital is accurate, every Montanan should take serious issue with it. On the heels of a legislative session in which Republicans enacted laws prohibiting local health agencies from mandating basic health...
A northern California town has declared itself a “constitutional republic” in response to Covid-19 health restrictions imposed by the governor, in the latest sign of strife between the state’s government and its rural and conservative regions. The city council in Oroville, located at the base of the Sierra Nevada foothills...
The Black community’s economic health is related to its physical health, leaders said during the 2021 Elevate Conference, which targeted ongoing and persistent health issues that plague African Americans. “If we aren’t able to heal those things that lead us down the path of being healthier, then our economics don’t...
Large companies whose workers refuse a COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to make those employees pay for weekly tests and personal protective equipment under the federal government’s impending workplace safety rule for private-sector employers. Those details are included in an emergency rule set to be released this week by the...
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said that Arkansas is well prepared to make COVID-19 vaccines available for children ages 5-11 at his weekly briefing Tuesday, ahead of the CDC’s decision. Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said that the vaccine has been shown to be safe and effective for children in...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who previously said that Democratic politicians should "lean into" COVID-19 policies such as vaccine mandates and issued the nation's first such mandate for schoolchildren, is trying to get the federal courts to halt a vaccine mandate for prison guards. Two weeks ago, a federal judge ruled...
During a busy coronavirus news week—which included parents getting vaccines for their kids aged 5 to 11 and the development of two pills proven effective as therapeutics—there was news that concerned experts: Legal challenges to a planned mandate for companies with more than 100 employees to get vaccines, and cases plateauing (not going down) and stuck at 75,000 a day. With this in mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the nation's Surgeon General, appeared on This Week opposite Martha Raddatz to tell you how to be safe, and he had a warning. Read on for five essential points that can save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 8 into law on Monday, Nov. 8, allocating the nearly $16 billion federal American Rescue Plan Act funding awarded to the State of Texas earlier this year.
SB 8 allocated critical funding for various state resources and programs, the governor’s office said in a news release.
That funding includes:
$7.2 billion to the Unemployment Compensation Fund to pay back outstanding advances and to bring the balance of the fund to the statutory floor
$500.475 million for broadband infrastructure
$150 million for the deployment and reliable operations of next generation 911 service including equipment and administration...
If you live in South Monterey County, you are among more than 60 million rural Americans. American Community Survey statistics show that Maine and Vermont have the highest proportions of population living in rural areas (about 61%) while California has the lowest (4.9%). If you’ve ever flown in an airplane...
To get to the other side. Except, though he was safely doing so, he was caught up in a police enforcement sting targeting so-called “jaywalkers,” which, if you think about it, are merely people who choose to walk around the town rather than sitting in or on a motorized vehicle.
The New York Times recently reported that the public health system in the United States may be less prepared for the next pandemic than it was for the current one. Given everything we have been through, and everything we have learned, how can that be?. The answer is disturbing. Our...
The writers are members of the Maryland House of Delegates, representing portions of Baltimore and Montgomery counties, respectively. This is a critical week for our future. President Joe Biden is joining leaders from across the world in Glasgow, Scotland for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, to discuss commitments for addressing our climate crisis.
With COVID-19 vaccine mandates growing across California, opponents in law enforcement are warning that their ranks would rather quit or retire than get their shots. And the state’s prison guards and staff have an unusual ally: Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has otherwise been a champion of vaccines. Newsom has joined the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation […]
LITTLE ROCK — Accessing temporary, short-term respite care for individuals of any age with a disability or special need can be real lifeline for full-time caregivers. That’s why the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) has announced the Arkansas Lifespan Respite Voucher Program to help caregivers pay for temporary, short-term respite care.
Our nation is in danger of coming apart at the seams. The Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) conducted online interviews between Sept. 16 and Sept. 29 with a random sample of 2,508 adults living in all 50 states. It announced the results of this survey on its web site on Nov. 1.
Comments / 0