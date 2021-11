Draisaitl has 2 goals, 2 assists as Oilers beat Kraken 5-2

Seattle Kraken v New Jersey Devils NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 19: Jaden Schwartz #17 of the Seattle Kraken skates against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on October 19, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (BRUCE BENNETT/Getty Images)

EDMONTON, Alberta — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and two assists, and the Edmonton Oilers extended their strong start to the season with a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Monday night.

Duncan Keith, Kyle Turris and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for the Oilers, who improved to 7-1-0. Mikko Koskinen stopped 27 shots.

Jaden Schwartz and Carson Soucy each had a goal for the expansion Kraken (3-6-1), who have lost two straight.

Joey Daccord made 18 saves for Seattle.

Edmonton scored on its first shot of the game two minutes in when Tyson Barrie’s drive deflected off Draisaitl’s skate and past Daccord.

Seattle responded a couple of minutes later as Schwartz scored his first goal of the season, battling to split the defense and then sending a backhand through Koskinen’s legs.

Two minutes after that, the Oilers regained the lead on their dangerous power play. Zach Hyman sent a pass across for Draisaitl, who scored his seventh of the season into a wide-open net. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins picked up his NHL-leading 11th assist on the play.

The Oilers went up 3-1 early in the second period when Keith crept up to deposit the rebound of Draisaitl’s shot.

Seattle clawed back within one with 1:20 left in the second as Soucy joined the rush and picked the top corner.

Edmonton made it 4-2 three minutes into the third as Devin Shore made a nice feed to Turris at the side of the net for the tap-in.

Draisaitl got his fourth point with 7 1/2 minutes to play as he sent Yamamoto in and he made a nice move to score his first goal in 20 games and just his second in his last 36.

NOTES: The Kraken were without leading scorer Jared McCann, who remained sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols. Also absent from the Seattle lineup were Chris Driedger (undisclosed), Marcus Johansson (undisclosed), Colin Blackwell (lower body) and Mason Appleton (lower body). … The lone player injured for the Oilers is goalie Mike Smith, who did participate in the morning practice. … Keith played his 1,200th NHL game. … Edmonton came in with the top-ranked power play in the NHL, clicking at an unthinkable 47.8% clip. The Kraken’s power play was 30th at 10.3%.

Kraken: Host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Oilers: Host the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night.

©2021 Cox Media Group