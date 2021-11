GLASGOW, Scotland — By the time many of the pledges made in Glasgow this week are met (or not), some of the participating countries may no longer exist. Driving the news: The world’s 40-some small island states have used the COP26 climate summit to plead for more urgent action — while there's still time — and to confront world powers like the U.S. and China with the devastation their emissions have caused.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO