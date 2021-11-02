CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch now: Rivian seeks market valuation of $54.6 billion

By THE PANTAGRAPH
Pantagraph
 7 days ago

BLOOMINGTON — Rivian Automotive is targeting a valuation of as much as $54.6 billion in initial public offering next week, according to a filing made Monday. The amended prospectus said the electric vehicle...

pantagraph.com

CarBuzz.com

Tesla's $4 Billion Deal With Hertz Is In Doubt

Last month, Hertz announced a landmark order of 100,000 Tesla Model 3 cars for its rental car fleet valued at around $4.4 billion dollars - the largest electric car order ever made by a rental car company. The deal was announced just a few weeks after new CEO Mark Fields rescued the company from bankruptcy. Half of the 100,000 vehicles would be used for standard car rentals, while the others would be used for Uber rentals.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Rivian set for a $70bn valuation

While Tesla may be valued at over $1trn, the jury remains out as to whether other electric car companies will be able to ride the investment train in the same way, when it comes to electric vehicles. Volvo Cars recent IPO fetched a much more modest $18bn when it came...
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

Ford Backed Rivian Seeks Higher IPO Valuation After Wooing Wall Street

Back in February, Ford Authority reported that Ford-backed EV automaker Rivian was aiming to go public as soon as September with a valuation of $50 billion. Then, in May, the company announced that it was eyeing a $70 billion dollar valuation for its initial public offering (IPO). That number jumped up to $80 billion in August but was scaled back to its original expected value of $50 billion earlier this month. Now, just a few days later, that number has jumped back up to $65 billion, according to Reuters.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Expensify raises expected pricing of IPO

Expensify Inc. on Monday raised the expected pricing range for its upcoming initial public offering. The company, which aims to simplify the process of building expense reports, now expects an IPO price of $25 to $27 a share. The company previously expected $23 to $25 a share. Expensify plans to offer 2.61 million shares through the IPO, while selling shareholders plan to offer 7.12 million. The company would raise about $70.5 million at the high end of its raised range. Expensify generated $65.0 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $40.6 million in the first six months of 2020. The company also generated $14.7 million in net income during the first six months of the year, up from $3.5 million in the first six months of 2020. Expensify is looking to go public amid a 20% rise in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 is up 34% over that span.
STOCKS
AutoExpress

“The profit the Government makes on every electric car sold is indefensible”

We need to talk about VAT and its role in preventing drivers buying pure-electric cars. In his Autumn Budget, Chancellor Rishi Sunak barely mentioned Value Added Tax, never mind the harm it does to electric car retail prices. Truth is, VAT is seriously hitting affordability, and killing sales in showrooms that must sell more of them to meet the Government’s own eco targets.
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

EV maker Rivian boosts IPO price range, aims for US$65b valuation

BENGALURU (Nov 6): Rivian Automotive, backed by Amazon.com Inc, on Friday significantly raised the expected offer price of its shares, with the electric vehicle manufacturer aiming for a valuation of as much as US$65 billion in its initial public offering. It had earlier this week aimed for a valuation of...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Latham, Skadden Usher Rivian IPO to Expected $60B Valuation

The very well-funded electric vehicle company would be the largest IPO since Uber’s $8.1 billion in 2019, and the seventh largest for a U.S. company ever. Electric vehicle company Rivian, which has already raised more than $10 billion in funding from the likes of Ford and Amazon, is expected to go public as early as next week, analysts said. The charge onto the Nasdaq will be led by M&A giants Latham & Watkins and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, according to SEC filings.
BUSINESS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Rivian Raises IPO Price Range and Could Now Be Worth Up to $65 Billion

Rivian plans to offer 135 million shares priced between $72 and $74, up from $57 to $62, it said in an updated securities filing on Friday. At the top end of that current range, and assuming underwriters exercise an option to purchase 20.25 million additional shares, Rivian would be worth more than $65 billion.
ECONOMY
Forbes

Even At A Lowered Valuation, Don’t Buy Rivian’s IPO

Rivian (RIVN), an electric truck and delivery van manufacturer, is set to IPO next week with an expected valuation of ~$52 billion, the midpoint of its IPO price range. A $52 billion valuation is well below the $80 billion valuation the company originally sought, but it is still too high.
ECONOMY
techstartups.com

HoneyBook raises $250M to help independent businesses with client management needs; now valued at $2.4 billion valuation

HoneyBook, a business software tech startup and a provider of customer relationship management platform aimed at freelancers and small businesses in creative fields, announced today it has raised $250 million in funding led by investment giant Tiger Global Management. The round also includes investments from existing investors: Durable Capital Partners,...
MARKETS
stockxpo.com

Rivian’s $60 Billion EV Challenge to Detroit

If electric-vehicle startup Rivian comes even close to justifying the valuation targeted in its initial public offering, Detroit has a real problem. The company, which delivered its first vehicles in September, starts its investor roadshow Tuesday ahead of a listing next week. On Monday it disclosed a price range of between $57 and $62 a share. At the midpoint, that equates to a market value of about $51 billion, using the minimum number of shares outstanding expected after the IPO. At the upper end, and factoring in the dilution effect of stock options, the valuation would exceed $60 billion.
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

Ford Backed Rivian Planning $50 Billion IPO, Lower Than Expected

Back in February, Ford Authority reported that EV automaker Rivian was aiming to go public as soon as September with a valuation of $50 billion. Then, in May, the company announced that it was eyeing a $70 billion dollar valuation for its initial public offering (IPO). That number jumped up to $80 billion in August but is now scaling back to its original expected value of $50 billion, according to a new report from Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
d1softballnews.com

Rivian on record $ 8.3 billion IPO. Amazon orders 100,000 vans

Rivian Automotive Inc., the Amazon-owned electric truck, van and SUV manufacturer, expects to raise up to $ 8.37 billion at the next IPO. A listing that would eclipse that of China’s XPeng in June as the largest ever for an electric vehicle manufacturer. XPeng, in fact, raised about $ 2 billion) including so-called greenshoe shares in its Hong Kong listing.
BUSINESS

