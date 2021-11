The South Dakota High School Activities Association motioned Wednesday that softball should be sanctioned as an official high school varsity sport. The motion, which was filed at the SDHSAA's Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday, passed 8-1 and will go into effect during the 2022-23 school year. Small School Board of Education Representative Marty Weismantel voted down the motion because he wanted a commitment on the season Wednesday, but is in support of softball as a sanctioned sport, SDHSAA executive director said in a text to Argus Leader.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 5 DAYS AGO