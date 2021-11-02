Clemency recommended for man on death row for nearly 20 years

A Bastrop County, Texas, judge has recommended that death row inmate Rodney Reed not get a new trial, according to court documents. “The Court has extensively considered the entire record of this case from its trial through the 10 day evidentiary hearing, at which the court was able to observe witnesses and assess their credibility concerning Applicant’s claims. This court recommends that relief sought by the Applicant be denied,” the recommendation signed by Judge J.D. Langley on Sunday said.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO