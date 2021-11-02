CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemency recommended for man on death row for nearly 20 years

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN's Ed Lavandera reports on the Oklahoma...

Tahlequah Daily Press

The Frontier: Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency for death row prisoner Julius Jones

When Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board voted to recommend clemency for death row prisoner Julius Jones, the response from his family and supporters was mostly subdued. Some held hands. Others hugged immediately after Monday’s hearing ended at Oklahoma City’s Kate Barnard Correctional Center. Jones’ sister, Antoinette Jones, fell to the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kion546.com

Judge recommends no new trial for Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed

A Bastrop County, Texas, judge has recommended that death row inmate Rodney Reed not get a new trial, according to court documents. “The Court has extensively considered the entire record of this case from its trial through the 10 day evidentiary hearing, at which the court was able to observe witnesses and assess their credibility concerning Applicant’s claims. This court recommends that relief sought by the Applicant be denied,” the recommendation signed by Judge J.D. Langley on Sunday said.
TEXAS STATE
Oklahoma State
news9.com

Death Row Inmate Julius Jones Faces Clemency Hearing Monday

The next death row inmate set to be executed will have his clemency hearing Monday. Julius Jones was convicted in the 1999 murder of Edmond businessman Paul Howell. Jones is expected to speak to the state's pardon and parole board, who just last month recommended his sentence be commuted. Jones...
EDMOND, OK
Julius Jones
oklahoman.com

Julius Jones' clemency recommendation elicits applause, outrage, introspection

Nancy Vollertsen sat quietly amid a crowd Monday morning in the parking lot of Evangelistic Baptist Church of Christ, directly across from Oklahoma City's Hillside Community Corrections Center. Everyone gathered was listening intently to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board hearing being played out over the speakers, but for Vollertsen,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Daily Beast

Parole Board Urges Clemency for Death Row Inmate Days Before Execution

Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board voted on Monday to recommend clemency and commute the sentence of a Black man who has been on death row for nearly two decades and always maintained his innocence. “I continue to believe that there is doubt in this case in which the ultimate punishment...
POLITICS
KTUL

Howell family reacts to Julius Jones clemency recommendation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Supporters of Julius Jones were out in numbers as the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for the death row inmate. His execution is scheduled for later this month. Jones’ family is celebrating and hoping the Governor will take the recommendation, but the family of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WEAR

Man on Texas death row for killing APD officer found dead in bunk

The man on Texas death row for the killing of an Austin Police officer in 2012 was found dead in his bunk Saturday, according to state prison officials. Brandon Daniel was convicted and sentenced to death by a Travis County jury for the fatal shooting of Austin Police Officer Jaime Padron.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oroville Mercury-Register

Parole board recommends clemency for inmate championed by Steph Curry

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended granting clemency to Julius Jones, a man sentenced to death for a murder he says he did not commit. Jones pleaded his case to the board less than three weeks before he’s set to be executed. The board voted 3-1 on Monday to recommend commuting Jones’ sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole, according to the release from the inmate’s attorneys.
BASKETBALL

