Clemency recommended for man on death row for nearly 20 years

Oklahoma has carried out its first execution in six years, resuming capital punishment after a series of botched executions in 2014 and 2015 prompted a moratorium. Critics say the state still hasn’t learned its lesson.John Marion Grant, who was given a death sentence in 1999 for fatally stabbing cafeteria worker Gay Carter while in prison, was given a lethal injection on Thursday afternoon.He reportedly yelled out a profanity and vomited before being declared dead at 4.21pm.“He began convulsing about two-dozen times, full-body convulsions, and began to vomit, which covered his face and began to run down his neck and...

