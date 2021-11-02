CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemency recommended for man on death row for nearly 20 years

impact601.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN's Ed Lavandera reports on the Oklahoma...

impact601.com

Comments / 30

Bull B
6d ago

inject him. He has lost all his appeals. Right timing now for Hollywood to get behind this and scream racism. Our country is far from perfect but most of our people want fair.

Reply
9
Linda Spencer
6d ago

When have you NOT heard a murder that’s been found GUILTY of murder he even lost his appeals say IM INNOCENT I DIDNT DO IT practically everyone one on death row. The parole board needs too grow a set of balls an give that man what the juries said EXECUTION

Reply(5)
6
Susan Garvin
6d ago

With no punishment we seem to have chaos. Look around. Crime is higher than ever. Get a list of the people who want him freed and make those families responsible for his care n needs. I bet they won’t take them into their homes

Reply
5
KTUL

Judge denies stay of executions for 5 death row inmates

UPDATE - The federal judge has denied the stay of executions for all five death row inmates. The executions will resume as planned. OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A federal hearing is expected Monday on whether to delay proposed executions. Five inmates - Wade Lay, John Grant, Donald Grant, Julius Jones...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Independent

John Grant: Inmate yells, vomits, and convulses as Oklahoma resumes controversial executions after six years

Oklahoma has carried out its first execution in six years, resuming capital punishment after a series of botched executions in 2014 and 2015 prompted a moratorium. Critics say the state still hasn’t learned its lesson.John Marion Grant, who was given a death sentence in 1999 for fatally stabbing cafeteria worker Gay Carter while in prison, was given a lethal injection on Thursday afternoon.He reportedly yelled out a profanity and vomited before being declared dead at 4.21pm.“He began convulsing about two-dozen times, full-body convulsions, and began to vomit, which covered his face and began to run down his neck and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tahlequah Daily Press

The Frontier: Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency for death row prisoner Julius Jones

When Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board voted to recommend clemency for death row prisoner Julius Jones, the response from his family and supporters was mostly subdued. Some held hands. Others hugged immediately after Monday’s hearing ended at Oklahoma City’s Kate Barnard Correctional Center. Jones’ sister, Antoinette Jones, fell to the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma State
AOL Corp

Oklahoma death row inmate gets last chance to plead his case

Update: Oklahoma's Pardon and Parole Board has voted to recommend clemency and a life sentence with parole for Julius Jones. Read our earlier story below. An Oklahoma man on death row for a murder he says he did not commit will have one last chance to plead his case at a clemency hearing today.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Court sets execution date for Oklahoma death row inmate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Court of Criminal Appeals has set the execution date for Bigler Stouffer. 79-year-old Stouffer was convicted in the 1985 murder of Putnam City school teacher Linda Reaves and sentenced to death the same year. The execution has been scheduled for December 9 at the Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Julius Jones
kion546.com

Judge recommends no new trial for Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed

A Bastrop County, Texas, judge has recommended that death row inmate Rodney Reed not get a new trial, according to court documents. “The Court has extensively considered the entire record of this case from its trial through the 10 day evidentiary hearing, at which the court was able to observe witnesses and assess their credibility concerning Applicant’s claims. This court recommends that relief sought by the Applicant be denied,” the recommendation signed by Judge J.D. Langley on Sunday said.
TEXAS STATE
#On Death Row#Murder#Clemency#Cnn
news9.com

Death Row Inmate Julius Jones Faces Clemency Hearing Monday

The next death row inmate set to be executed will have his clemency hearing Monday. Julius Jones was convicted in the 1999 murder of Edmond businessman Paul Howell. Jones is expected to speak to the state's pardon and parole board, who just last month recommended his sentence be commuted. Jones...
EDMOND, OK
oklahoman.com

Julius Jones' clemency recommendation elicits applause, outrage, introspection

Nancy Vollertsen sat quietly amid a crowd Monday morning in the parking lot of Evangelistic Baptist Church of Christ, directly across from Oklahoma City's Hillside Community Corrections Center. Everyone gathered was listening intently to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board hearing being played out over the speakers, but for Vollertsen,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Independent

Death row inmate Julius Jones is a perfect example of Oklahoma’s broken justice system

Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board is to be applauded for recommending clemency for Julius Jones, but the fight is not over. The Board voted 3-1 today to commute Julius Jones’ death sentence to life with the possibility of parole. Jones has served 22 years and would be eligible for parole immediately.Governor Kevin Stitt still must approve the request, and he is free to commute the sentence to time served, which would mean the immediate release of Jones, or to life without the possibility of parole, or anywhere in between.We do not know what to expect from Stitt. Two of the...
POLITICS
Public Safety
Santa Cruz Sentinel

Parole board recommends clemency for inmate championed by Steph Curry

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended granting clemency to Julius Jones, a man sentenced to death for a murder he says he did not commit. Jones pleaded his case to the board less than three weeks before he’s set to be executed. The board voted 3-1 on Monday to recommend commuting Jones’ sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole, according to the release from the inmate’s attorneys.
Daily Beast

Parole Board Urges Clemency for Death Row Inmate Days Before Execution

Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board voted on Monday to recommend clemency and commute the sentence of a Black man who has been on death row for nearly two decades and always maintained his innocence. “I continue to believe that there is doubt in this case in which the ultimate punishment...
POLITICS
KOCO

Clemency recommended, and silence broken in Julius Jones case

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended that Gov. Kevin Stitt remove Julius Jones from death row. Jones is scheduled to be executed in less than three weeks for the murder of Paul Howell two decades ago. The final decision is now in the hands of Gov. Stitt.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

