Clemency recommended for man on death row for nearly 20 years
CNN's Ed Lavandera reports on the Oklahoma...impact601.com
CNN's Ed Lavandera reports on the Oklahoma...impact601.com
inject him. He has lost all his appeals. Right timing now for Hollywood to get behind this and scream racism. Our country is far from perfect but most of our people want fair.
When have you NOT heard a murder that’s been found GUILTY of murder he even lost his appeals say IM INNOCENT I DIDNT DO IT practically everyone one on death row. The parole board needs too grow a set of balls an give that man what the juries said EXECUTION
With no punishment we seem to have chaos. Look around. Crime is higher than ever. Get a list of the people who want him freed and make those families responsible for his care n needs. I bet they won’t take them into their homes
Comments / 30