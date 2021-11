CMO of 6sense, taking the guesswork out of predictable revenue growth with the power of AI and insights to uncover buyers already in market. The one constant in life — and in startups — is change. At every stage of growth, we learn that the things that worked in the past might not work for where we are now or for where we’re headed. Especially in high-growth companies, getting too comfortable with how you do things is a recipe for failure. We should keep learning, adjusting and anticipating what we need to propel us to the next phase of success.

