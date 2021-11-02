CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Steals the show in win

 6 days ago

Draisaitl scored twice on five shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kraken. Draisaitl...

Yardbarker

Oilers’ McDavid & Draisaitl Both Have Paths to 150 Points This Season

Five. That’s the number of players in National Hockey League history that have scored 150 points in a season. Phil Esposito , Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Bernie Nichols, Steve Yzerman are the only men to achieve that feat, doing so a combined 16 times. Two. That’s the number of players...
NHL
Beaumont Enterprise

Foegele, Draisaitl net power-play goals, Oilers top Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Warren Foegele and Leon Draisaitl each scored a power-play goal, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 on Saturday night. Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver with seven seconds left. Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen stopped 29 shots in his fourth straight start in place...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Player grades: Draisaitl, Koskinen lead the way as sloppy Oilers slide by Seattle

It was a sloppy affair at Rogers Place on Monday night as Edmonton Oilers officially welcomed Seattle Kraken for the first regular season game between the two sides. Thanks in large part to a four-point night from Leon Draisaitl and a strong netminding performance by Mikko Koskinen, the Oilers emerged with a 5-2 win on Indigenous Celebration Night.
NHL
defector.com

Leon Draisaitl Has Thrown His Hat Into The Scoring Race

An underrated blessing of the NHL returning to its standard 82-game season is that finally, for the first time since 2018–19, the counting stats will look normal. For the first time in years, somebody could actually top 50 goals. More than one person will likely push themselves above 100 points. Most thrillingly, it’s going to be a wide open race for the Art Ross (most points) and the Rocket Richard (most goals) trophies. Particularly with regard to the Richard, which has always been a more exciting accolade to me even if it’s not the more prestigious, the journey is already shaping up to be a horse race between old man Alex Ovechkin, who’s won it nine times already, and the field, which is headlined by a pair of young Edmonton Oilers superstars.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Wednesday Wagers: Can Oilers' Draisaitl shred the Preds yet again?

If robust boxscores float your boat and high-skill, multi-point efforts rev your engine, then you probably perk up any time the Edmonton Oilers are in action. It’s a relatively light schedule in the NHL Wednesday with four games on the docket but Scotiabank Wednesday Night Hockey this week features the high-flying Oilers hosting a Nashville Predators team coming off an overtime win Tuesday night in Calgary thanks to Matt Duchene’s third of the season.
NHL
USA Today

Draisaitl has 2 goals and an assist, Oilers beat Predators

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist to take the NHL scoring lead — a point ahead of teammate Connor McDavid — and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Nashville Predators 5-2 on Wednesday night. Draisaitl has 20 points on nine goals and 11 assists. McDavid...
NHL
letsgohawks.net

Hawks Players Speak Up About Jeremy Colliton.

The Chicago Blackhawks are off to an absolutely disgusting start to the season and are setting records along the way. They now hold the longest record involving a team never holding a lead to start the season and of course that explains their 0-5-1 record. You would think that after...
NHL
letsgohawks.net

Colliton Says Everybody In Organization Frustrated.

The Chicago Blackhawks are off to their first five game winless start since 1997 after another loss last night this time to the Vancouver Canucks. With all the offseason changes that general manager Stan Bowman made this offseason, pressure is definitely growing on head coach Jeremy Colliton and the team to get some wins.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

3 things we learned about Derek King, the Chicago Blackhawks interim coach, including his laid-back vibe compared with Jeremy Colliton: ‘I try to keep things light’

Derek King wore a winter hat on the ice as he surveyed his first morning skate as interim coach of the Chicago Blackhawks from the blue line, and the 54-year-old struck a jarring difference from the 36-year-old Jeremy Colliton scooting around the ice. King has a rough act to follow. The Hawks’ 1-9-2 start to Colliton’s fourth season was marked by sometimes listless play, defensive breakdowns ...
NHL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks Fire Head Coach Jeremy Colliton, Two Other Coaches Amid Disastrous Start

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mired in their worst start to a season in franchise history, the Chicago Blackhawks have fired head coach Jeremy Colliton, along with assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank. The move comes three years to the day since Colliton replaced former head coach Joel Quenneville. Rockford IceHogs head coach Derek King will now serve as interim head coach of the Blackhawks, while Rockford assistant Anders Sorensen will take over as interim head coach of the IceHogs. According to a statement from the team, Blackhawks assistant coaches Marc Crawford, Jimmy Waite, Matt Meacham, and Dylan Crawford will remain in their current positions. “It...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

5 takeaways from Derek King’s win in his debut as interim Chicago Blackhawks coach, including his ‘free’ style and players’ reaction to Jeremy Colliton’s firing

Moments after Alex DeBrincat planted Patrick Kane’s pass in the back of the net to seal the Chicago Blackhawks’ 2-1 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Sunday night, DeBrincat fished the puck out of the net. Later, he and the players gave it to Derek King to mark his first win as interim coach of the Blackhawks. King was asked twice about the gesture — though he seemed reluctant to ...
NHL

