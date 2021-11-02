Blackhawks' Seth Jones: Logs helper

Lindell recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets. Lindell has mostly been kept quiet in 2021-22, as his assist Monday was his first point in six contests. That's partly due to the Stars' meager scoring output -- the team has averaged two goals per game so far. Lindell has still been a solid source in non-scoring production with 17 shots on net, 17 hits and 10 blocked shots while adding a plus-1 rating. The Finn typically is on the fringe of usefulness in standard fantasy formats given his decent but not outstanding all-around production.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO