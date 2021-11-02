CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks' Seth Jones: Logs helper

 7 days ago

Jones recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's...

FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: Seth Jones’ contract already looks horrid

At 0-5-1, the last place Chicago Blackhawks need no introduction. They are a terrible hockey team but it is for different reasons than you probably think. They have a very nice roster on paper but their coach in Jeremy Colliton is not right for this job and needs to go right now. They also have a horrible general manager in Stan Bowman who should have been fired five years ago.
NHL
arcamax.com

Seth Jarvis gets first goal as Hurricanes beat Blackhawks to move to 9-0

The Carolina Hurricanes are still undefeated, still the only unbeaten team in the NHL. But it took a comeback to fight past the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. It took grit, and timely scores, and relentless penalty killing. And big goal from a rookie. The Canes made it nine straight wins...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Logs two more points

Kane had a goal and an assist with a game-high eight shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Carolina. Kane set up Alex DeBrincat's breakaway strike just 1:35 into the game, then he potted a goal of his own to give the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead early in the second period. Kane has piled up four goals and two assists with 14 shots in goal in his first two games back following a stint in the league's COVID-19 protocols.
NHL
The Guardian

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks sexual abuse scandal and the NHL’s dismal reaction to it have laid bare a systemic rot at the heart of hockey’s old boys’ club. Former NHL and Boston College star Jimmy Hayes dies at age of 31. Jimmy Hayes, who won a national hockey championship at Boston College...
NHL
Person
Brandon Hagel
Chicago Tribune

5 takeaways from Derek King’s win in his debut as interim Chicago Blackhawks coach, including his ‘free’ style and players’ reaction to Jeremy Colliton’s firing

Moments after Alex DeBrincat planted Patrick Kane’s pass in the back of the net to seal the Chicago Blackhawks’ 2-1 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Sunday night, DeBrincat fished the puck out of the net. Later, he and the players gave it to Derek King to mark his first win as interim coach of the Blackhawks. King was asked twice about the gesture — though he seemed reluctant to ...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Logs first win of season

Lankinen stopped 20 of 21 shots in a 2-1 overtime victory over Nashville on Sunday. The Predators were unable to solve Lankinen until midway through the second period, when Alexandre Carrier stuffed home a backhander from in tight to make it a 1-1 game. That was all Lankinen yielded en route to his first win of the season. The 26-year-old netminder, who had allowed 12 goals over his previous three starts, has a 3.56 GAA and .891 save percentage in five appearances on the year.
NHL
Columbus Dispatch

Out of Seth Jones' shadow, Werenski thriving as Blue Jackets' top defenseman

Zach Werenski spent the summer on his feet. He skated, as usual, during offseason workouts. He worked out in a gym. He did some running, shot hoops at his home in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. The 24-year old Blue Jackets defenseman even played in a softball league with his brother and some friends.
NHL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks Fire Head Coach Jeremy Colliton, Two Other Coaches Amid Disastrous Start

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mired in their worst start to a season in franchise history, the Chicago Blackhawks have fired head coach Jeremy Colliton, along with assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank. The move comes three years to the day since Colliton replaced former head coach Joel Quenneville. Rockford IceHogs head coach Derek King will now serve as interim head coach of the Blackhawks, while Rockford assistant Anders Sorensen will take over as interim head coach of the IceHogs. According to a statement from the team, Blackhawks assistant coaches Marc Crawford, Jimmy Waite, Matt Meacham, and Dylan Crawford will remain in their current positions. “It...
NHL
bleachernation.com

Blackhawks Injury Report: Wyatt Kalynuk, Caleb Jones Progressing Towards Returns

Ben Pope of the Sun-Times reported that injured Blackhawks defensemen Wyatt Kalynuk and Caleb Jones were on the ice this morning working together at Fifth Third Arena, indicating that the pair are progressing towards a return to game action. Kalynuk went down with an ankle injury sustained in practice in...
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Esa Lindell: Nabs helper

Lindell recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets. Lindell has mostly been kept quiet in 2021-22, as his assist Monday was his first point in six contests. That's partly due to the Stars' meager scoring output -- the team has averaged two goals per game so far. Lindell has still been a solid source in non-scoring production with 17 shots on net, 17 hits and 10 blocked shots while adding a plus-1 rating. The Finn typically is on the fringe of usefulness in standard fantasy formats given his decent but not outstanding all-around production.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Dishes helper Monday

Van Riemsdyk tallied an assist and two shots while logging 17:16 of ice time during Monday's 7-5 victory over the Senators. Van Riemsdyk has been on fire to start the season with four points in his first six games -- putting him on pace to shatter his career high of 16 points (2016-17, 2017-18). The 30-year-old isn't likely to show up on the scoresheet with this level of regularity moving forward, but van Riemsdyk is carving out enough fantasy value to merit consideration in deeper leagues after spending most of the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season as a healthy scratch.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Torey Krug: Offers helper in win

Krug posted an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-0 win over the Kings. Krug set up the first of Vladimir Tarasenko's two third-period goals. With five helpers in as many contests, Krug's offense appears to be on a better pace in his second season with the Blues. The Michigan native has added 12 shots on net, a plus-3 rating and six PIM in a top-four role, and two of his five assists have come on the power play.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Ryan Donato: Supplies helper

Donato recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Wild. Donato has gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive games after setting up Haydn Fleury's wraparound goal in the second period Thursday. The 25-year-old Donato is up to two goals, two assists, 15 shots, 17 PIM and an even plus-minus rating in seven contests. The Massachusetts native has been a productive winger in a bottom-six role, but his 12:55 of ice time per game suggests he's performing a bit better than can be reasonably expected.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Dmitry Kulikov: Collects helper

Kulikov produced an assist and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks. Kulikov helped out on Mats Zuccarello's first-period tally. The 30-year-old Kulikov is up to two helpers, 10 blocks, five hits and a plus-2 rating in six contests. He'll remain a mostly defensive player on the Wild's third pairing, although he's already halfway to the four assists he produced in 48 games between the Devils and the Oilers last year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Alexander Radulov: Draws power-play helper

Radulov recorded a power-play assist in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Senators. Radulov set up Joe Pavelski's second-period tally, which was all the Stars got past Filip Gustavsson. With points in consecutive games, Radulov's offense may be coming to life a bit. He has a goal, two assists, 14 shots on net, 10 hits and eight blocked shots through eight contests overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Riley Sheahan: Contributes helper Thursday

Sheahan recorded an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Wild. Sheahan set up Mark Giordano's empty-net goal late in the third period. The 29-year-old Sheahan continues to center the Kraken's fourth line. He has two points, 10 shots on net and five blocked shots in eight contests -- the Ontario native is likely to carry more value on the ice than in fantasy.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Dillon Dube: Provides helper in win

Dube recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Devils. Dube set up the second of Andrew Mangiapane's tallies in the contest. The 23-year-old Dube has played provider for his linemate frequently -- he now has four assists in six contests, all of them on goals by Mangiapane. Expect Dube to continue playing in a middle-six role throughout the season.
