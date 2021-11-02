CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Interpretation of Sequence Variants in Myeloid Neoplasms

 7 days ago

Mehenaz Hanbazazh, MD; Shuko Harada, MD; Vishnu Reddy, MD; Alexander Craig Mackinnon, MD, PhD; Djamel Harbi, MD, MA; Diana Morlote, MD. Objectives: To provide an overview of the challenges encountered during the interpretation of sequence variants detected by next-generation sequencing (NGS) in myeloid neoplasms, as well as the limitations of the...

onclive.com

Sequencing in HER2+ MBC

Sara Tolaney, MD: Usually, in the first-line setting for metastatic HER2-positive disease the current standard has been what we call the CLEOPATRA regimen. A combination of a taxane with dual HER2 [human epidermal growth factor receptor 2]-directed therapy with trastuzumab and pertuzumab. Most of us will give that THP [docetaxel, trastuzumab, pertuzumab] regimen upfront. We usually treat people until we see a maximal response or onset of toxicity that usually occurs after 6 or 8 cycles of the chemotherapy in which case we drop the chemotherapy and leave them on the trastuzumab and pertuzumab. Then, if they’re hormone receptor-positive, I’ll often add endocrine therapy to that HP [trastuzumab, pertuzumab] maintenance. When they progress on that, typically we had been using T-DM1 [trastuzumab emtansine] in the second-line setting. Sometimes we had been incorporating tucatinib with capecitabine and trastuzumab if someone had active brain metastases. In the third-line, we were thinking about trastuzumab deruxtecan [T-DXd]. However, I think that this sequencing strategy is now dramatically changed based on data from DESTINY-Breast03 [DB03] where we’re seeing that T-DXd is dramatically better than T-DM1. In my mind that makes T-DXd the new standard of care in the second-line setting. Which means that normally I would be giving THP in the first-line but then upon progression, I would really turn to T-DXd as my second-line standard of care. In the third-line, that then means that you have the choice of going to T-DM1 or to capecitabine/tucatinib/trastuzumab. I think most of us would make that decision based on whether or not there are brain metastases and in someone with active brain metastases would preferentially choose the tucatinib-based regimen. Then whatever you hadn’t given in the third-line setting you would then use in the fourth-line. Beyond that, there are certainly lots of other HER2-directed treatments. There’s the option of using margetuximab in combination with chemotherapy. There’s also the option of using neratinib, although that is in combination with capecitabine. Most of us are using capecitabine in combination with tucatinib and trastuzumab so that makes that a little bit harder to integrate along your treatment course. Beyond that, we’re really going to chemotherapy with trastuzumab for future lines of treatment. It does good to show that we do have a lot of options over someone’s time course, which is really nice to see.
CANCER
onclive.com

MONALEESA Data in HR+/HER2- MBC: Sequencing Therapy

Joyce O’Shaughnessy, MD: We have survival with letrozole with ribociclib with the postmenopausal women in MONALEESA-2. In MONALEESA-7, we have a robust survival advantage in premenopausal patients. It’s indicated with the nonsteroidal AI [aromatase inhibitor], plus an LHRH [luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone] agonist, plus ribociclib. It also leads to improved survival in the premenopausal population. Then we have the first- and second-line trial, the MONALEESA-3, which is fulvestrant with or without ribociclib. Put them together, and you’ve got another survival advantage. You’ve got letrozole and fulvestrant, premenopausal and postmenopausal, in the first and second lines. It’s a robust portfolio emerging in terms of survival advantages with the MONALEESA series, and it’s very impressive. If someone had an aromatase inhibitor awhile back and had a treatment-free interval off the aromatase inhibitor, let’s say for a few years, or was AI-naïve, do you ever utilize the fulvestrant-ribociclib data from MONALEESA-3? Or would you go with the letrozole and ribociclib? Do we have a reason to pick 1 over the other? What do you think, Neil?
HEALTH
bcm.edu

A potential Achilles heel of pediatric acute myeloid leukemia

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a type of blood cancer that makes it hard for the body to fight infection. Dr. Joanna Yi, assistant professor of pediatrics-oncology at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital, studies AML in children. In this study, she and her colleagues focused on finding more effective and less toxic treatments for this devastating disease.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

ctDNA Assays in CRC: Interpreting Clinical Findings

Richard Kim, MD: You know, this paper gives us a lot of insight in the role of using circulating tumor DNA in the setting of resectable metastatic colorectal cancer. However, it does raise a lot of question, that we don't have an answer to. I think one of the questions that came up was that once again, this trial didn't control what kind of chemo patient got before or after. There were some patients got chemo before and never got chemo afterwards, or vice versa. Some patient got surgery first, then get chemo afterwards. But I think the main, the clinical question that sort of bring- that this paper does bring up, is that in patients let's say, get chemo for six months prior to surgery. Let's say FOLFOX for six months prior to a surgery and they go under surgery, and if a tumor DNA is positive afterwards, what do you do in those patients. Do you start FOLFIRI in those patients or do you watch them until there's radiographic evidence of recurrence. I think those are the questions that we don't have answer to, because clearly if you have a positive circulating tumor DNA, most likely that tumor will come back. Obviously, the lag time, it will be months, but it will eventually come back. The question is, should you start chemo right away, or should you wait until there is a radiographic finding. I think that's the dilemma that I think a lot of clinicians will face when we start using this circulating tumor DNA. Any thoughts Dr. Bustamante?
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vishnu#Md Abstract#Ngs
MedicalXpress

AI model shows remarkable capacity to interpret the meaning of gene variants in humans as benign or disease-causing

No two human beings are the same, a biologic singularity encoded in the unique arrangement of the molecules that make up our individual DNA. Variation is a cardinal feature of biology, the driver of diversity, and the engine of evolution, but it has a dark side. Alterations in DNA sequences and the resulting proteins that build our cells can sometimes lead to profound disruptions in physiologic function and cause disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effectiveness and antimicrobial susceptibility profiles during primary antimicrobial prophylaxis for pediatric acute myeloid leukemia

Limited data are available on antimicrobials exposure and microbiology evolution in pediatric acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients underwent antimicrobials prophylaxis. To assess the effectiveness of antimicrobials prophylaxis, antibiotic susceptibilities of bacteria, and exposure of antimicrobials during intensive chemotherapy for AML patients, 90 consecutive de novo AML patients aged 0"“18Â years between January 1, 1997 and March 31, 2018 were enrolled. Vancomycin, ciprofloxacin and voriconazole prophylaxis was administered from January 1, 2010. During the preprophylaxis period, January 1997 to December 2009, 62 patients experienced a total of 87 episodes of bloodstream infection (BSI) and 17 episodes of invasive fungal infection (IFI) among 502 courses of chemotherapy. In contrast, 16 episodes of BSI occurred and no IFIs were reported to occur in 28 patients who received 247 courses of chemotherapy in the prophylaxis period. Patients who received antimicrobial prophylaxis had a significant reduction of BSI, IFI, and febrile neutropenia in comparison with patients without prophylaxis. Exposure to amikacin, carbapenem, amphotericin B was reduced in the prophylaxis period. Imipenem susceptibility of Enterobacter cloacae as well as vancomycin susceptibility of Enterococcus species were reduced in the prophylaxis period. At the time of the last follow up, patients with prophylaxis had a better subsequent 5-year overall survival rate than those without prophylaxis. Prophylactic antimicrobials administration in children with AML who undergo chemotherapy can significantly reduce the rates of life-threatening infection, exposure to antimicrobials, and might result in a better outcome.
CANCER
Scientist

Enhancers: Conserved in Activity, Not in Sequence

About 700 million years ago, sponges branched off from all other animals on the tree of life. Despite this evolutionary distance, sponges share a form of gene regulation with much more complex species. The mechanisms are so similar, in fact, that a genetic element called an enhancer from the sea sponge Amphimedon queenslandica can drive transcription in specific cell types in mice and zebrafish, despite the fact that the genomes of these animals don’t normally include a similar sequence, according to a study published late last year in Science.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

A prospective biomarker analysis of alvocidib followed by cytarabine and mitoxantrone in MCL-1-dependent relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia

Overall outcomes are dismal in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Alvocidib is a multi-cyclin-dependent kinase (multi-CDK) inhibitor with potent activity against CDK9. CDK9 forms a complex with cyclin T1, positive transcription elongation factor b, which exists in a superenhancer complex to regulate the activity of RNA-polymerase II. By inhibiting CDK9, alvocidib leads to the suppression of RNA-polymerase II-mediated transcription of myeloid cell leukemia-1 (MCL-1), a pro-survival BCL-2 family member that inhibits the intrinsic pathway of apoptosis and promotes leukemia survival [1]. MCL-1 has a short half-life and is dependent on continuous transcription from RNA-polymerase II for activity [2]. There is a strong rationale to investigate targeted strategies of MCL-1 inhibition in diverse AML treatment settings.
CANCER
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

A unique role of p53 haploinsufficiency or loss in the development of acute myeloid leukemia with FLT3-ITD mutation

With an incidence of ~50%, the absence or reduced protein level of p53 is much more common than TP53 mutations in acute myeloid leukemia (AML). AML with FLT3-ITD (internal tandem duplication) mutations has an unfavorable prognosis and is highly associated with wt-p53 dysfunction. While TP53 mutation in the presence of FLT3-ITD does not induce AML in mice, it is not clear whether p53 haploinsufficiency or loss cooperates with FLT3-ITD in the induction of AML. Here, we generated FLT3-ITD knock-in; p53 knockout (heterozygous and homozygous) double-transgenic mice and found that both alterations strongly cooperated in the induction of cytogenetically normal AML without increasing the self-renewal potential. At the molecular level, we found the strong upregulation of Htra3 and the downregulation of Lin28a, leading to enhanced proliferation and the inhibition of apoptosis and differentiation. The co-occurrence of Htra3 overexpression and Lin28a knockdown, in the presence of FLT3-ITD, induced AML with similar morphology as leukemic cells from double-transgenic mice. These leukemic cells were highly sensitive to the proteasome inhibitor carfilzomib. Carfilzomib strongly enhanced the activity of targeting AXL (upstream of FLT3) against murine and human leukemic cells. Our results unravel a unique role of p53 haploinsufficiency or loss in the development of FLT3-ITD"‰+"‰AML.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Enasidenib plus Azacytidine Improved Response Rates for Newly Diagnosed IDH2-Mutant Acute Myeloid Leukemia

A phase 1b/2 trial found that the combination of enasidenib plus azacytidine improved overall responses and was well tolerated compared with azacytidine monotherapy for patients with newly diagnosed, mutant-IDH2 acute myeloid leukemia. Enasidenib plus azacytidine was well tolerated and improved responses compared with azacytidine treatment alone among patients with newly...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Genome Sequencing Increases Diagnosis of Rare Disorders

Whole genome sequencing from a single blood test picks up 31% more cases of rare genetic disorders than standard tests, shortening the ‘diagnostic odyssey’ that affected families experience, and providing huge opportunities for future research. Mitochondrial disorders affect around 1 in 4,300 people and cause progressive, incurable diseases. They are...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Practice patterns and outcomes of direct oral anticoagulant use in myeloproliferative neoplasm patients

Myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) are characterized by an increased risk of thrombosis and bleeding. Vitamin K antagonists (VKAs) are the historic anticoagulant recommended for use in MPNs. Direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) are being increasingly used in general and cancer populations. However, DOAC safety and efficacy in MPN patients remains unclear. We characterized real-world practice patterns of DOAC use in MPN patients and evaluated thrombosis and bleeding risk. We conducted a retrospective cohort study of 133 MPN patients prescribed DOACs for venous thromboembolism (VTE), atrial fibrillation, or arterial thromboembolism (ATE). Practice patterns including duration of anticoagulation, dosing, and concomitant use of antiplatelet/cytoreductive agents, were heterogeneous among MPN patients. The 1-year cumulative incidence of thrombosis and bleeding on DOAC was 5.5% (1.5"“9.5%) and 12.3% (6.4"“18.2%) respectively. In comparison, reported bleeding rates in MPN patients on DOAC and VKAs are 1"“3%. On multivariable analysis, prior history of thrombosis, use of dabigatran or edoxaban, and younger age were significantly associated with a higher risk of recurrent thrombosis, while leukocytosis was associated with a higher risk of bleeding on DOAC. The higher-than-expected bleeding rate found in our study indicates the continued need for rigorous evaluation of DOACs in this population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Combining callers improves the detection of copy number variants from whole-genome sequencing

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Copy Number Variants (CNVs) are deletions, duplications or insertions larger than 50 base pairs. They account for a large percentage of the normal genome variation and play major roles in human pathology. While array-based approaches have long been used to detect them in clinical practice, whole-genome sequencing (WGS) bears the promise to allow concomitant exploration of CNVs and smaller variants. However, accurately calling CNVs from WGS remains a difficult computational task, for which a consensus is still lacking. In this paper, we explore practical calling options to reach the best compromise between sensitivity and sensibility. We show that callers based on different signal (paired-end reads, split reads, coverage depth) yield complementary results. We suggest approaches combining four selected callers (Manta, Delly, ERDS, CNVnator) and a regenotyping tool (SV2), and show that this is applicable in everyday practice in terms of computation time and further interpretation. We demonstrate the superiority of these approaches over array-based Comparative Genomic Hybridization (aCGH), specifically regarding the lack of resolution in breakpoint definition and the detection of potentially relevant CNVs. Finally, we confirm our results on the NA12878 benchmark genome, as well as one clinically validated sample. In conclusion, we suggest that WGS constitutes a timely and economically valid alternative to the combination of aCGH and whole-exome sequencing.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Demethylating therapy increases anti-CD123 CAR T cell cytotoxicity against acute myeloid leukemia

Successful treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells is hampered by toxicity on normal hematopoietic progenitor cells and low CAR T cell persistence. Here, we develop third-generation anti-CD123 CAR T cells with a humanized CSL362-based ScFv and a CD28-OX40-CD3Î¶ intracellular signaling domain. This CAR demonstrates anti-AML activity without affecting the healthy hematopoietic system, or causing epithelial tissue damage in a xenograft model. CD123 expression on leukemia cells increases upon 5"²-Azacitidine (AZA) treatment. AZA treatment of leukemia-bearing mice causes an increase in CTLA-4negative anti-CD123 CAR T cell numbers following infusion. Functionally, the CTLA-4negative anti-CD123 CAR T cells exhibit superior cytotoxicity against AML cells, accompanied by higher TNFÎ± production and enhanced downstream phosphorylation of key T cell activation molecules. Our findings indicate that AZA increases the immunogenicity of AML cells, enhancing recognition and elimination of malignant cells by highly efficient CTLA-4negative anti-CD123 CAR T cells.
CANCER
Medscape News

Pathologic Lymph Node Staging of Gastric Cancer

Cristina Díaz del Arco, MD; Luis Ortega Medina, MD, PhD; Lourdes Estrada Muñoz, MD; Soledad García Gómez de las Heras, MD, PhD; M. Jesús Fernández Aceñero, MD, PhD. Objectives: The TNM classification is the main tool for lymph node (LN) staging in gastric cancer (GC). However, alternative LN staging systems have been proposed, and the role of features other than the number of metastatic LNs is being investigated. Our aim is to discuss the main challenges of LN assessment in GC.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Asciminib Granted Accelerated Approval by FDA for Ph+ Chronic Myeloid Leukemia in 2 Indications

The FDA granted accelerated approval to asciminib for the treatment of patients with Philadelphia chromosome–positive chronic myeloid leukemia for 2 indications. The FDA granted accelerated approval to asciminib (Scemblix) for the treatment of patients with Philadelphia chromosome (Ph)–positive chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in chronic phase who previously received treatment with 2 or more tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), according to a press release from Novartis; additionally, a full approval was granted to the drug for patients with Ph-positive CML in chronic phase with a T315I mutation.1.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Beyond the Genome: Advances in Sequencing the Brain

Our ability to rapidly sequence the nucleic acids that form the building blocks of our cells has arguably done more for biomedical science over the last twenty years than any other development. But modern sequencing techniques have now moved beyond the genome and in this infographic, we review the new...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genome-wide association study identifies susceptibility loci for acute myeloid leukemia

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a hematological malignancy with an undefined heritable risk. Here we perform a meta-analysis of three genome-wide association studies, with replication in a fourth study, incorporating a total of 4018 AML cases and 10488 controls. We identify a genome-wide significant risk locus for AML at 11q13.2 (rs4930561; P"‰="‰2.15"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’8; KMT5B). We also identify a genome-wide significant risk locus for the cytogenetically normal AML sub-group (N"‰="‰1287) at 6p21.32 (rs3916765; P"‰="‰1.51"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’10; HLA). Our results inform on AML etiology and identify putative functional genes operating in histone methylation (KMT5B) and immune function (HLA).
CANCER
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: The older you are, the more antibodies you have

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic's spread is accelerating. A research team led by Joelle Pelletier and Jean-François Masson, both professors in Université de Montréal's Department of Chemistry, wanted to find out whether natural infection or vaccination led to more protective antibodies being generated. In their study...
SCIENCE

