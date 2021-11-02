The Interpretation of Sequence Variants in Myeloid Neoplasms

Sara Tolaney, MD: Usually, in the first-line setting for metastatic HER2-positive disease the current standard has been what we call the CLEOPATRA regimen. A combination of a taxane with dual HER2 [human epidermal growth factor receptor 2]-directed therapy with trastuzumab and pertuzumab. Most of us will give that THP [docetaxel, trastuzumab, pertuzumab] regimen upfront. We usually treat people until we see a maximal response or onset of toxicity that usually occurs after 6 or 8 cycles of the chemotherapy in which case we drop the chemotherapy and leave them on the trastuzumab and pertuzumab. Then, if they’re hormone receptor-positive, I’ll often add endocrine therapy to that HP [trastuzumab, pertuzumab] maintenance. When they progress on that, typically we had been using T-DM1 [trastuzumab emtansine] in the second-line setting. Sometimes we had been incorporating tucatinib with capecitabine and trastuzumab if someone had active brain metastases. In the third-line, we were thinking about trastuzumab deruxtecan [T-DXd]. However, I think that this sequencing strategy is now dramatically changed based on data from DESTINY-Breast03 [DB03] where we’re seeing that T-DXd is dramatically better than T-DM1. In my mind that makes T-DXd the new standard of care in the second-line setting. Which means that normally I would be giving THP in the first-line but then upon progression, I would really turn to T-DXd as my second-line standard of care. In the third-line, that then means that you have the choice of going to T-DM1 or to capecitabine/tucatinib/trastuzumab. I think most of us would make that decision based on whether or not there are brain metastases and in someone with active brain metastases would preferentially choose the tucatinib-based regimen. Then whatever you hadn’t given in the third-line setting you would then use in the fourth-line. Beyond that, there are certainly lots of other HER2-directed treatments. There’s the option of using margetuximab in combination with chemotherapy. There’s also the option of using neratinib, although that is in combination with capecitabine. Most of us are using capecitabine in combination with tucatinib and trastuzumab so that makes that a little bit harder to integrate along your treatment course. Beyond that, we’re really going to chemotherapy with trastuzumab for future lines of treatment. It does good to show that we do have a lot of options over someone’s time course, which is really nice to see.

CANCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO