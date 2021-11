The Seattle Kraken will travel to face the Edmonton Oilers on the second half of a back-to-back. The Kraken will be right back at it Monday night after falling to the New York Rangers on Sunday night. Seattle had a majority of the chances but was shut down by Igor Shesterkin. The Kraken had a 32-18 advantage in shots on goal but were only able to score once. Going scoreless on their four powerplay opportunities cost them against a stingy Rangers team. Seattle will move on to face the 6-1-0 Oilers, who boast the league’s best offense. With Philipp Grubauer likely watching this one from the bench, it will be a big test for the Kraken.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO