The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol released six new subpoenas Monday, targeting top campaign aides of former President Trump , the man behind the memo encouraging the campaign to focus on Congress’s certification of the vote, and others involved in the effort to overturn the 2020 election.
Tesla shares closed Monday down nearly 5% after CEO Elon Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings in the electric car maker — more than $20 billion worth by most calculations — based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter over the weekend
The first police officer on the scene of Ahmaud Arbery's killing testified Monday that one of the three white men on trial on charges of murder and other crimes never told him they were trying to make a citizen's arrest of Arbery, testimony that appeared to undercut a key element of the defense case.
Big Bird – the fictional yellow bird children have watched on "Sesame Street" since the 1970s – tweeted this weekend that he received his COVID-19 vaccine. While the tweet was meant to ease any fears young children may have about getting the shot, Republican Senator Ted Cruz took a swipe at Big Bird, calling the tweet "propaganda."
(CNN) — A detailed operations plan for the Astroworld music festival in Houston didn't include a specific contingency for a surging crowd incident despite three people being trampled and hospitalized at the same festival in 2019. Eight people in the crowd of more than 50,000 died Friday night after a...
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega holds a commanding lead in results from Sunday’s election against a field of little-known challengers. Ortega’s strongest potential competitors weren’t on the ballot and are in jail. Victory would give Ortega his fourth consecutive five-year term as president. His government has grown...
Comments / 0