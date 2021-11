It looks like the Lakers longest film session on Saturday paid off for today’s game, as the Lakers won 121-118. The purple and gold made an emphasis to punish the Grizzles around the paint. They started the game off scoring 10 quick points in the paint, and that translated to the other strengths of the Lakers. Their defense picked up which helped their transition offense, and that really opened up their half-court offense. Unlike the first two games, there was not much isolation ball, and there was a lot of passing this game that led to wide open looks.

NBA ・ 15 DAYS AGO