Man sentenced to death for murder granted clemency by parole board

The dad’s killer is scheduled to be executed later this month. On Monday, an Oklahoma state board recommended clemency for an inmate who is scheduled to be executed this month for a 1999 murder — leading to outrage from the victim’s family. The Pardons and Parole Board voted 3-1 in...
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After more than 30 years behind bars, a convicted murderer is getting out of prison. In February 1987, Daniel Murphy was convicted of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced Tuesday that Murphy has been...
When Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board voted to recommend clemency for death row prisoner Julius Jones, the response from his family and supporters was mostly subdued. Some held hands. Others hugged immediately after Monday’s hearing ended at Oklahoma City’s Kate Barnard Correctional Center. Jones’ sister, Antoinette Jones, fell to the...
The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended granting clemency to Julius Jones, a man sentenced to death for a murder he says he did not commit. Jones pleaded his case to the board less than three weeks before he's set to be executed. The board voted 3-1 on Monday to recommend commuting Jones' sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole, according to the release from the inmate's attorneys.
An Oklahoma man on death row for a murder he says he did not commit will have one last chance to plead his case at a clemency hearing Monday. In 1999, at the age of 19, Julius Jones was convicted of killing Paul Howell. Mireya Villarreal spoke to Jones' sister and Howell's daughter.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jeannette Acevez said she often has dreams of being chased or hunted since the day a man walked into a Lamont gas station and killed her father and brother. That man, Darnell Hammond, 27, was sentenced Friday to life behind bars in an emotional hearing where the victims’ family said the […]
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL/WMBF) - The man convicted of murdering Michael Jordan’s father nearly 30 years ago will remain in prison after being denied parole, state officials said Friday. The hearing was the first time in 28 years that Daniel Green, who’s been in prison since his arrest in 1993, was...
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The co-defendant in one of Madison County’s most horrific murder cases will spend the rest of her life behind bars with no chance for parole. Rhonda Carlson avoids the death penalty with this plea deal after testifying against her ex-husband Christopher Henderson. Henderson is the...
Despite having an alibi, having no matching DNA found at the crime scene, and having tons of celebrity support fighting for his freedom, Julius Jones is still serving out a death row sentence that could see him executed for a murder he says he did not commit. In September, help...
In July 1997, Jesse McAllister and Bradley Price killed two people in what was described as “thrill killings” on the beach. Frank “Kacy” Nimz, 36, was a commercial fisherman and landscaper. Gabriella “Brooke” Goza, 26, an artist, was the daughter of a prominent local family and the mother of a young child.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The third man convicted in the murder of 9-year-old Markiyah Dickson has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison. A jury found Jesus Turner guilty of all counts, including first-degree murder, back in June. On Oct. 28, Turner was sentenced to 33 years in...
SHAWNEE COUNTY —A Kansas man is awaiting sentencing for the murder of his mother. On Oct. 24, 46-year-old David E. Wood, Jr. of Topeka entered a guilty plea to second degree intentional murder for the 2019 beating death of 69-year-old Kyong “Carol” Wood, of Topeka, according to the Shawnee County District Attorney's office.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A jury has decided 59-year-old Mark Bethel is guilty of the capital murders of 35-year-old Jessica Ann Payton and 37-year-old Shawn Dehn Summers. Jessica and Shawn were murdered on Halloween night in 2015. Officials believe it all started at the house Mark and Jessica lived in together at Buffalo Springs Lake.
Tulsa's United Coalition of Clergy is urging Governor Kevin Stitt to grant Clemency for Julius Jones. Jones is on death row for the 1999 murder of Edmond businessman Paul Howell. The coalition is pushing for Stitt to meet with Jones' family and follow the recommendation of the state's Pardon and...
A Bixby man whose life without parole sentence was vacated on jurisdictional grounds pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge in Tulsa federal court in exchange for a 45-year prison sentence. Kevin Tyler Foster, 35, admitted to second-degree murder in the 2018 killing of his stepfather, Rick Swan. Foster, in...
US real estate heir Robert Durst, subject of HBO crime documentary series The Jinx, has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his best friend. Durst was found guilty of killing Susan Berman in 2000 to stop her talking to police about his wife's disappearance. Then aged 55, she...
