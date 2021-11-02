Man sentenced to death for murder granted clemency by parole board

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended granting clemency to Julius Jones, a man sentenced to death for a murder he says he did not commit. Jones pleaded his case to the board less than three weeks before he's set to be executed. The board voted 3-1 on Monday to recommend commuting Jones' sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole, according to the release from the inmate's attorneys.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO