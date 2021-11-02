CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man sentenced to death for murder granted clemency by parole board

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN's Ed Lavandera reports on the Oklahoma...

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Convicted murderer granted parole, to be released in 2024

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After more than 30 years behind bars, a convicted murderer is getting out of prison. In February 1987, Daniel Murphy was convicted of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced Tuesday that Murphy has been...
WILMINGTON, NC
Tahlequah Daily Press

The Frontier: Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency for death row prisoner Julius Jones

When Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board voted to recommend clemency for death row prisoner Julius Jones, the response from his family and supporters was mostly subdued. Some held hands. Others hugged immediately after Monday’s hearing ended at Oklahoma City’s Kate Barnard Correctional Center. Jones’ sister, Antoinette Jones, fell to the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wrcbtv.com

Oklahoma parole board recommends clemency for Julius Jones, who is scheduled to be executed for murder he says he didn't commit

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended granting clemency to Julius Jones, a man sentenced to death for a murder he says he did not commit. Jones pleaded his case to the board less than three weeks before he's set to be executed. The board voted 3-1 on Monday to recommend commuting Jones' sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole, according to the release from the inmate's attorneys.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WMBF

Man convicted of murdering Michael Jordan’s father denied parole

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL/WMBF) - The man convicted of murdering Michael Jordan’s father nearly 30 years ago will remain in prison after being denied parole, state officials said Friday. The hearing was the first time in 28 years that Daniel Green, who’s been in prison since his arrest in 1993, was...
RALEIGH, NC
Santa Cruz Sentinel

Parole board recommends clemency for inmate championed by Steph Curry

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended granting clemency to Julius Jones, a man sentenced to death for a murder he says he did not commit. Jones pleaded his case to the board less than three weeks before he’s set to be executed. The board voted 3-1 on Monday to recommend commuting Jones’ sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole, according to the release from the inmate’s attorneys.
Seaside Signal

Clemency sought in 1997 double murder

In July 1997, Jesse McAllister and Bradley Price killed two people in what was described as “thrill killings” on the beach. Frank “Kacy” Nimz, 36, was a commercial fisherman and landscaper. Gabriella “Brooke” Goza, 26, an artist, was the daughter of a prominent local family and the mother of a young child.
SEASIDE, OR
NBC12

Third man convicted in Markiyah Dickson murder sentenced

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The third man convicted in the murder of 9-year-old Markiyah Dickson has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison. A jury found Jesus Turner guilty of all counts, including first-degree murder, back in June. On Oct. 28, Turner was sentenced to 33 years in...
Hutch Post

Kansas man awaits sentencing for the murder of his mother

SHAWNEE COUNTY —A Kansas man is awaiting sentencing for the murder of his mother. On Oct. 24, 46-year-old David E. Wood, Jr. of Topeka entered a guilty plea to second degree intentional murder for the 2019 beating death of 69-year-old Kyong “Carol” Wood, of Topeka, according to the Shawnee County District Attorney's office.
KANSAS STATE
fox34.com

Mark Bethel found guilty of capital murder, sentenced to life without parole

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A jury has decided 59-year-old Mark Bethel is guilty of the capital murders of 35-year-old Jessica Ann Payton and 37-year-old Shawn Dehn Summers. Jessica and Shawn were murdered on Halloween night in 2015. Officials believe it all started at the house Mark and Jessica lived in together at Buffalo Springs Lake.
BBC

Robert Durst: US millionaire sentenced to life for murder

US real estate heir Robert Durst, subject of HBO crime documentary series The Jinx, has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his best friend. Durst was found guilty of killing Susan Berman in 2000 to stop her talking to police about his wife's disappearance. Then aged 55, she...
