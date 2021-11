Six months ago Munya Mohamed released a song and had 1 million views on YouTube...in five days!. The Bangor Daily News did a great story about this Portlander six months ago when he was making his first splash with 'Aspirations'. Munya is better known as Shine. Short for Moonshine, because his first name sounds like moon. Shine is from war tore Somali and his family came to America when he was five. They settled in Portland when he was 10. He grew up in the impoverished area of Riverton Park. But that's where he would work on his poetry and record rhyming raps on his phone with friends. They didn't have a studio. But his first video for 'Aspirations' WAS recorded in a studio and it hit a chord with people who couldn't get enough of it. And yes, that Rolls Royce IS a rental.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 12 DAYS AGO