Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan sarcastically refuted the notion that the Supreme Court cannot intervene in the Texas abortion law case. The nation’s highest court heard arguments on Monday over whether abortion providers and the Department of Justice have standing to sue Texas over its abortion law, which prohibits abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is usually the case at six weeks of pregnancy unless the woman’s life is in danger. The oral arguments were not over whether the Texas law is constitutional.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO