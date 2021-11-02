CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Poem: 'November'

By Editorials
Post-Bulletin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEndless fields of clover. And daylight went on forever. Every tree was filled with birdsong. Oh, what the difference... The days are much shorter. Then goes away way too soon. If an appearance at all it makes....

www.postbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post-Bulletin

Poem: 'Social Coma'

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

POEM: Halloween Portrait

Slips on her pointed boots and jumps on her broom. Ghosts, goblins, and fanatical witches dance around. Skeletons and spider webs dangling in every direction. (A NOTE FROM VIRGINIA – I wrote this poem for a Newsletter (2017) for my sorority (Beta Sigma Phi).
THEATER & DANCE
The Review

Poem: Nightly Nightmare

Blackout curtains shield my window. a young girl, thin and innocent. The figure breathes and steps into her shadow. scraps of my yellow and pink fabric. I back away from the window, but it’s too late. She’s seen me. At the old coffee table, black coffee in a black mug.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Poems#Post Bulletin
skidmorenews.com

A Poem About Life

People always tell me I am a good writer. But, I am always unsure if anyone actually means it. I’ve lived with a disability for the past 21 and a half years and for most of my life, I’ve felt “good” at absolutely nothing. I am now an editor for The Skidmore News, although I haven’t written an article yet this year. I feel like my brain is broken. My mind is on fire and I need to write, but my mind is on fire, so I can’t write. I am going to write a poem about life. That rhymes, doesn’t it? Maybe I am good at something after all.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Santa Barbara Independent

Indy Book Club’s November Selection: 2021 S.B. Reads Title ‘An American Sunrise: Poems’

Each year, Santa Barbara Public Library selects a book for Santa Barbara Reads with the intention that it will be widely read and discussed in the community. Our goal is to broaden horizons, consider the world from another’s perspective, and make connections with one another. We invite all members of the community to explore humanity through stories.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Space.com

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Drops a Bad Omen on Fans With New Monica Dutton Teaser

The ever-growing excitement continues for a brand new season of “Yellowstone” continues with just two weeks left. The wait for season four has been long and difficult, but almost every “Yellowstone” fan believes it will be well worth it. We have been waiting for a new season ever since the third season ended on the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers. The show did a terrific job of building up suspense and kept it going into the offseason. “Yellowstone” has dropped numerous hints on its social media pages, including several teaser trailers.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Lori Harvey On Instagram

Congratulations are in store for fashion diva and entrepreneur Lori Harvey! A friend of mine was excited to know that she launched her very own skincare line SKN by Lori Harvey. When she went to buy a few items, every single product is SOLD OUT! I guess that’s a good thing and I’m sure Lori is proud of that being it was her first beauty line that she launched just a few weeks back!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

See the cast of Yellowstone and their real-life families

Kevin Costner leads the series as family man John Dutton, who heads up the Yellowstone Ranch. In real life, Kevin is something of a family man himself and is both a father and a grandfather! The 66-year-old has been married twice over his lifetime. He got hitched for the first time in 1975 when he was still in college to fellow student Cindy Silva. While together, they welcomed three children: daughters Annie and Lily and son Joe. All three are now in their thirties and have children of their own.
CELEBRITIES
Secret NYC

The Absolute Best Halloween Costumes In NYC This Weekend

The day after Halloween is almost just as fun as the day itself…since you get to look at all the photos and videos of the epic costumes that appeared!. And there’s perhaps no place better to do that than NYC, where everyone goes truly all out (and half the time you aren’t even 100% sure if it is a costume, since New Yorkers dress in the wildest ways every day!).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iHeartRadio

This Week's Weird News 11/5/21

A possible ghost filmed aboard a ship, a potential solution to the LAX 'jetpack man' mystery, and what may be the world's largest potato were among the strange and unusual stories to cross our desk this week.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Memories of the Welsh Dial-a-Poem service

The poet Ralf Webb’s article (He’s a poet and the FBI know it: how John Giorno’s Dial-a-Poem alarmed the Feds, 18 October) about John Giorno’s Dial-a-Poem in New York, which is being reproduced as part of the first posthumous exhibition of Giorno’s work at the Almine Rech Gallery in London, brought back happy memories of the Welsh Arts Council’s Dial-a-Poem service, launched in February 1970 for a year and run for another year in 1972.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Oskaloosa Herald

Pumpkins, poems and pictures, oh my!

Oskaloosa fifth graders put their creativity to work to create decorative pumpkins for the annual Pumpkins, Poems and Photography contest at the school. Poems were written in the classroom, while the students had the opportunity to decorate their pumpkins or snap photos at home with family. Pumpkins are judged by...
OSKALOOSA, IA
The Day

Creativity Heals: Classic poem inspires a healing exploration

As a social practice artist, Jessica Cerullo uses her interactions with people as her medium. Most often these interactions inspire a theatrical work; sometimes, however, the work may be interdisciplinary including visual art, spoken word and more. In the past, her work has explored regional history, social issues and more....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
spiritvoyage.com

The Water Poem

Ram Dass and AWARÉ pull you into this song as though inviting you to float down a gentle river with them. You can almost feel the music being created as you listen. The heartbeat percussion, the silken strings, the haunting vocals are born as they are shared on this track. In this process of creating music, Ram Dass was devoted to the idea of improvisational co-creation, and this powerful song delivers the magic of that lofty idea. This song was created as an ode to the power of water as a messenger. Ram Dass returned to the intensity and otherworldliness of learning that his unborn child may never make it into this world while he watched the waters at Niagara Falls. Those raw emotions have always been carried within, but also soothed by the power of water. The gentle yet powerful music of The Water Poem will teach you to surrender and let the fluid music carry you away.
MUSIC
hyphenmagazine.com

OCTOBER POETRY: TWO POEMS BY ANGBEEN SALEEM

During the pandemic, I found myself craving the tenderest moments of physical contact from loved ones I would never see again. Angbeen Saleem's poems arrived to me in a deep spiral of sadness, drawing me gently through yearning and into joy. Both poems invite us to hold the bodies of our beloveds once more, if only for a moment in our minds, reminding us that we do not experience the fullness of love and loss alone.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy