Thunder wing Lu Dort out after suffering shoulder injury against Warriors

By Logan Newman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma City Thunder wing Lu Dort is out against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a right shoulder contusion suffered against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

Late in the third quarter, Warriors backup big Nemanja Bjelica set a hard screen on Dort, who went to the ground. Bjelica was called for the offensive foul as Dort stayed on the ground for a few seconds, looking dazed.

Dort finished the third quarter, but, with a blowout at hand, did not play in the fourth quarter.

Head coach Mark Daigneault said Dort was sore during and after the game. He was moving it around OK during practice, but the shoulder regressed over night, Daigneault said.

Daigneault did not provide a timetable for Dort’s return. The Thunder do not play on Tuesday or Wednesday. They face the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night and then the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night.

Against the Clippers on Monday, Josh Giddey shifted to guard, Darius Bazley moved to small forward and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Derrick Favors started alongside those two and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Thunder will have to find a defensive identity outside of Dort with the lockdown wing out of the lineup.

Dort is averaging 11.7 points per game but shooting just 35.4% from the field and 22.6% from 3.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

