HELENA, Mont. — Starting off a head coaching tenure can have its ups and downs, but coming away with a victory in the first game of the year is a nice way to begin. For Chris Kemp, his first game as a head basketball coach at the collegiate level resulted in a 92-82 victory for Eastern Oregon over Montana Tech on Saturday, Oct. 23. After four years as an assistant with the program, Kemp is hoping this is a sign of future triumph for the Mountaineers.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO