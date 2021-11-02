CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Judge says Kobe's widow won't have to undergo mental exam

By FERNANDA PESCE - Associated Press
Derrick
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant’s widow won't have to undergo psychiatric testing for her lawsuit over...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Judge Makes Decision on Vanessa Bryant Taking Psych Exam Over Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

Vanessa Bryant will not have to take a psychiatric evaluation as part of her lawsuit against Los Angeles County. A judge decided on Monday to deny the county's request that Vanessa undergoes an independent medical evaluation to prove that photos of the crash that killed her husband Kobe and their daughter Gianna caused emotional distress, according to PEOPLE.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wbrz.com

LA judge rules Vanessa Bryant will not have to submit to psych exam

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles county's attempt to convince a judge that Kobe Bryant's widow should submit to a psychiatric evaluation has failed, meaning Vanessa Bryant can move forward with her lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. According to The Week, LA County's request for the compulsory medical...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Vanessa Bryant
Las Cruces Sun-News

Judge rejects request to force Vanessa Bryant to undergo psychiatric exam

The widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant will not be forced to undergo a psychiatric examination as part of her lawsuit against Los Angeles County, according to a ruling handed down Monday in federal court. U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles Eick rejected the county’s request to compel an independent medical examination...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Widow#Ap
CBS Philly

Federal Judge Rules Vanessa Bryant, Widow Of Kobe Bryant, Won’t Have To Undergo Mental Health Exam In Relation To Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A federal judge has decided that Vanessa Bryant, widow of Kobe Bryant, will not have to undergo a mental health exam in relation to her lawsuit. Bryant’s invasion of privacy suit claims first responders took and shared graphic photos of the crash scene, where her husband, daughter, and seven others were killed. Los Angeles County had asked for psychiatric exams of Bryant and others to determine if they actually suffered emotional distress from the photos. Last month, a federal judge ordered the Los Angeles County sheriff and fire chief to answer questions about photos of the Kobe Bryant crash scene. Bryant, a Philadelphia native who starred at Lower Merion High School, was killed in a helicopter crash in California in January of 2020 with his daughter and seven others.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.5 WTBD

Judge: Kobe’s Widow Won’t Have to Undergo Mental Exam

A federal judge says Kobe Bryant's widow won't have to undergo psychiatric testing in her lawsuit over graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, her 13-year-old daughter and seven others. The judge made the ruling Monday in Los Angeles. Kobe and the others died in January...
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy