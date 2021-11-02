CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staying chilly through Thursday morning

By Jared Piepenburg
Post-Bulletin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMornings will start off in the 20s through Thursday. More sunshine is...

www.postbulletin.com

FOX2now.com

Forecast: Rain and colder temperatures move in later this week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – High pressure will give us another sunny and warm day with highs in the low 70s. No precipitation is expected with temperatures above normal through midweek. The rain moves in late Wednesday night into Thursday and temperatures should be colder on Friday and into the weekend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
utv44.com

Chilly mornings, Mild afternoons

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — We have fairly typical November weather to start the week with early mornings in the 40s and afternoons in the 70s. Expect a lot of sunshine today and much of tomorrow. A few clouds could come in late in the day Tuesday. We'll see partly cloudy...
ENVIRONMENT
wtvy.com

Chilly this morning, sunny this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Temperatures to start off this morning are on the chilly side once again, this afternoon we will warm back up into the lower 70s for highs with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Tomorrow looks like a copy of today only a little warmer with highs in the middle 70s. Staying dry for most of the week as we see a short warming trend before another cold front comes in just in time for the weekend. A few showers will be possible on Friday, on Saturday our afternoon highs will be back in the lower 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
WPMI

Chilly mornings, Mild afternoons

ENVIRONMENT
WKRG

Chilly mornings continue, Rain arrives late this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A stunning weather pattern continues for the Gulf Coast. We will put together a few more nice weather days ahead of our next rain chance. Crystal clear skies will carry with the region through the night. A light north breeze will continue allowing temperatures to steadily cool. You will need the light jackets Tuesday morning as temperatures fall into the lower and middle 40s.
MOBILE, AL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool Start, Mostly Sunny Day Ahead

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool start across South Florida with temperatures mostly in the low 60s. It wasn’t as cool as Sunday morning when we woke up with lows in the upper 50s, but it still feels nice and more like Fall. We’ll enjoy another stunning day with dry conditions, low humidity, bright sunshine, and highs in the upper 70s. Due to the King Tides, some minor coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times. (CBS4) Monday night lows fall to the low to mid-60s. On Tuesday, highs will creep up by a few degrees and we’ll be close to 80 degrees. The warming trend continues Wednesday as highs climb to the low 80s. By Thursday and Friday morning we’ll wake up with lows in the upper 60s. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s with the potential for spotty showers and some storms ahead of our next cold front set to arrive this weekend. Scattered showers are possible on Saturday and then Sunday we’ll enjoy a cooler breeze with highs in the upper 70s.
MIAMI, FL
wbrz.com

Monday PM Forecast: Another chilly night, cold front on Thursday

It was another cold morning, with a few locations briefly dropping to the upper 30s once again. Overnight, we will see similar temperatures with widespread lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday afternoon, a few clouds return to the area as temperatures warm to the mid-upper 70s. Looking Ahead:. A cold...
ENVIRONMENT
brproud.com

Monday Night: Another chilly night; Cold front to move in Thursday

Tonight: Mainly clear skies, be sure to grab the jackets if you’ll be out this evening. Overnight and early morning temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Tuesday: Mostly sunny to start, then high clouds will likely fill into the region. Highs in the mid 70s. Overnight temperatures in the lower 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX59

Midday Update: Temperatures tumble late week, flurries in the forecast

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures at midday are in the 60s. We will top off in the middle 60s this afternoon. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the 40s with a few clouds. As we head into Tuesday, clouds will increase with scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. These showers will be light and scattered in […]
ENVIRONMENT
localsyr.com

WATCH: Not as chilly tonight with some clouds towards morning

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – TONIGHT:. The sky becomes partly to mostly cloudy tonight ahead of a slow-moving cold front approaching the area. Thanks to a milder air mass and clouds rolling in after midnight temperatures should not cool any lower than the upper 30s to mid-40s for most of CNY.
SYRACUSE, NY
Post-Bulletin

WeatherTalk: Wind chill chills us, not the air

When the day is chilly, a stiff wind certainly adds additional chill to the air. Or does it? Actually, the chill is more in us than in the air. The so-called “wind chill factor” is not really a cooling of the air at all. Rather, it is the cooling effect that wind has on exposed skin. On a windy day at 35 degrees, a bowl of water does not freeze despite a subfreezing wind chill index. A windy day is not actually colder than a calm day, even though we all feel colder when exposed to the wind.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Cold Front Restores November’s Chill, No Needed Moisture

DENVER (CBS4) – A well advertised cold front that passed over Denver and the Front Range early Monday morning will keep temperatures about 25 degrees colder compared to the weekend. Unfortunately the front has no moisture. Denver set a record with 80 degrees back on Saturday and then missed the record high temperature on Sunday by only 1 degree. So while temperatures on Monday will be close to normal for the second week in November, it will seem much cooler. (source: CBS) The cold front is rather shallow and therefore mountain towns won’t experience the same significant drop in temperatures. In fact, some high...
DENVER, CO

