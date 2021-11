After getting canceled last year it's finally time for SEMA again! The yearly Specialty Equipment Market Association trade show surrounding aftermarket vehicles is set to start on November 2 and as you might have expected would happen Ford is ready to go all-out with six Bronco project SUVs. Four are the big Bronco while two are the smaller Bronco Sport crossover and each one uses a mix of custom parts and accessories from Ford's official parts catalogs. Most of these are just renderings so far, but all will be featured at Ford's booth at the show.

CARS ・ 17 DAYS AGO