Supreme Court hears argument on Texas abortion law

 6 days ago

Supreme Court to hear secrets case over Muslim surveillance

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is preparing to hear a case about the government’s ability to get lawsuits thrown out of court by claiming they would reveal secrets that threaten national security. The case before the high court Monday involves a group of Muslim men from Southern California. They filed a class-action lawsuit claiming that the […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
State Supreme Court decision wiped more than a dozen laws

PHOENIX — When the Arizona Supreme Court slapped down how lawmakers approve “budget reconciliation” bills on Tuesday, they quashed more than the ban on schools requiring masks of faculty and students. With its three-sentence order, the justices also removed a similar prohibition against cities and counties imposing mask mandates on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Supreme Court just took a case on the EPA’s authority. Its decision could undo most major federal laws.

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a challenge to the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate power plant emissions, in a case that legal scholars say could undermine Congress’s constitutional authority to delegate power to federal agencies. Some argue that such regulation — not just by the EPA, but in President Biden’s vaccine mandate as well — is unconstitutional because of a somewhat arcane legal doctrine called the “nondelegation doctrine.” This theory holds that Congress cannot delegate broad policymaking authority to government agencies.
CONGRESS & COURTS
‘The impact is catastrophic’: Justice Sotomayor sounds alarm on Supreme Court refusal to block abortion law

US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has warned that the impact of the high court’s latest refusal to block a ban on abortions at six weeks of pregnancy in Texas is “catastrophic”.The nation’s high court agreed to fast track a review of the law, with the court beginning arguments in the case on 1 November. But the ban will remain in effect, the court ruled on 22 October.Justice Sotomayor wrote in a seven-page opinion that she “cannot capture the totality of this harm in these pages” and criticised the court’s apparent flattening of constitutional rights protected under the landmark...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missouri Attorney General on 11 states suing Biden over vaccine mandate: Federal government has ‘no authority'

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt argued on "America's Newsroom" Monday that the Federal government has "no authority" to mandate vaccines. ERIC SCHMITT: This action by Osha here is unprecedented, breathtaking and unconstitutional, unlawful and unwise. There is simply no authority in the constitution at all for this kind of authority by Osha. The federal government is supposed to be a government of limited powers. The states gave them limited powers. Securing the border happens to be one of them. Requiring the vaccination of nearly 100 million Americans isn’t one of them. There is no statutory authority for this.
MISSOURI STATE
Appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses

A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration's vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers.The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said the action stops Democrat President Joe Biden "from moving forward with his unlawful overreach.”"The president will not impose medical procedures on the American people without the checks and balances afforded by the constitution,” said a statement from Landry,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Supreme Court appears to suggest right to guns at home extends to carrying them in public too

Faced with the question “does the constitutional right to possess a gun extend outside the home?” the majority of the Supreme Court appears to be heading toward the answer “yes.” On Nov. 3, 2012, justices heard oral arguments over New York’s restrictions on the carrying of firearms in public. Supreme Court watchers reported that conservative justices – who make up the bulk of the court – appeared to be of the view that the state’s laws contravene individuals’ right to self-defense outside of their own property. “Why isn’t it good enough to say I live in a violent area, and I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Supreme Court unanimously strikes down mask mandate, ‘critical race theory’ bans

The Arizona Supreme Court found that several provisions of the 2022 budget, including a controversial ban on face mask mandates in K-12 schools, violate a provision of the state constitution requiring individual bills to encompass a single subject.  The ruling will likely bring about a seismic shift in the way lawmakers craft future budgets.  Less […] The post Supreme Court unanimously strikes down mask mandate, ‘critical race theory’ bans appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Supreme Court allows COVID vaccine mandate without religious exemptions

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to order Maine to allow religious exemptions to its new requirement that health-care workers be inoculated against COVID-19. Over three dissents the high court rejected a group of workers and...
CONGRESS & COURTS

