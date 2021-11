Karlis Cukste of Dinamo Riga was tossed from a KHL game on Friday after hitting an official in the face in what appeared to be an intentional act. In the second period of the KHL game between Riga and Sochi, a scuffle broke out near the Sochi's net. As the officials attempted to break it up, one of them took Cukste down to the ice. He apparently didn't like it very much and smacked the linesmen in the face. Cukste would end up with two minutes plus 20, and was tossed from the game. No word on if he's facing a possible suspension and/or fine.

HOCKEY ・ 2 DAYS AGO