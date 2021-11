ABILENE - The Wildcats have had the last week off and will look to get back on track when they host Tarleton on Saturday afternoon. The team hosted one of three WAC Pods last weekend and went 0-2 on the weekend against CBU and Dixie State, both matches that went to five sets. With a week to rest and recover they will see Tarleton for the second time in three weeks of action. ACU played at Tarleton on October 16, falling 3-1, and hosted them as part of the WAC Pod last weekend. Now, they get to play them at home hoping to even the season series at 1-1.

10 DAYS AGO