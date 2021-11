The Arroyo Grande Police Department is proud to sponsor the annual Santa Cop program. Santa Cop gives law enforcement personnel the opportunity to interact with struggling families in a positive way to bring the families, and especially the children, an even more special holiday season that for many would not be possible without this program. Santa Cop will be even more vital to these struggling families and their children this year – another year of harsh and difficult economic reality for many of our neighbors and friends.

