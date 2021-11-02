CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clippers Rally Late to Beat Thunder in L.A.

The Los Angeles Clippers went on a 13-1 run late in the fourth quarter to come from behind and beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 99-94 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday night.

The Thunder led by as many as 15 points in the first half, and were up as much as 12 in the third quarter, going on 10-0 and 8-0 runs, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

SGA had 19 of his 28 points in the second half.

OKC led 91-82 with just under three minutes to go when former Thunder star Paul George hit a pair of three-pointers, then a jumper to give the Clippers the lead.

George had 32 points with five three-pointers.

Another former OKC player, guard Reggie Jackson, added a runner in the lane to complete the 13-1 run and make it 95-92.

Jackson had 15 points.

SGA was joined in double figures for OKC by 15 points apiece from Josh Giddey and Darius Bazley.

The Thunder outshot the Clippers 39 percent to 38 percent and rebounds were even at 51.

The Thunder fall to 1-6 on the season and will complete their three-game road trip Thursday night at the L.A. Lakers at 9:30.

