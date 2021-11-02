CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD: Key Support Nearby At 1.3650

By Titan FX
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD started a downside correction from 1.3830. It traded below a key bullish trend line with support near 1.3750 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is still trading above the 1.1525 support zone. The US ISM Manufacturing Index declined from 61.1 to 60.8 in Oct 2021. GBP/USD Technical Analysis. The...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

Euro Supported by Improving Investor Confidence; USD, JPY and CHF Mildly Lower

Dollar, Yen and Swiss Franc turned slightly weaker in quiet markets today. Euro is supported by better than expected investor sentiment data, while Sterling also recovers. New Zealand Dollar is also trading higher but Australian and Canadian Dollar are lagging behind. Gold is back above 1800 handle but has yet to break through 1833 key resistance level. WTI oil is range bound at around 82. Bitcoin is now trying to resume up trend for new record.
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3444; (P) 1.3477; (R1) 1.3528; …. Intraday bias in GBP/USD is turned neutral with today’s recovery. On the downside, firm break of 1.3410 low will confirm resumption of larger decline from 1.4248 and target 1.3164 fibonacci level next. However, on the upside, above 1.3604 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside of 1.3833 resistance. Decisive break there will be a sign of near term bullish reversal.
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Resigned to Pressure

At the beginning of the second week of November, euro/dollar is trading at 1.1560. The market keeps supporting the USD, and there are reasons for it. According to statistics, the unemployment rate in October dropped to 4.6%, which is quite good. Average hourly wage over the reporting period increased by 0.4% m/m, which is a great result. The NFP in October grew above the expected – by 531 thousand.
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD extends rebound above 1.3550

Cable rises further from monthly lows amid a weaker dollar. DXY retreats from monthly highs toward 94.00. US inflation data due on Tuesday and Wednesday, to be watched closely. The GBP/USD pair is recovering on Monday after falling last week to 1.3423, the lowest level in a month and slightly...
#Usd#Gbp#Us Dollar#Eur Usd#British#Sma#Euro Zone Manufacturing
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 112.98; (P) 113.32; (R1) 113.57;. USD/JPY’s pull back from 114.69 resumes by breaking 113.24 and intraday bias is mildly on the downside. While deeper fall could be seen, we’d still expect downside to be contained above 112.07 resistance turned support to bring rebound. On the upside, break of 113.65 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 114.69. However, sustained break of 112.07 will dampen our bullish view and bring deeper fall back towards 109.11 structural support.
DailyFx

Gold Price Rally Eyes September High with US Yields Under Pressure

The price of gold pushes to a fresh monthly high ($1825) as it extends the advance following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, and the precious metal may continue to retrace the decline from the September high ($1834) as the 10-Year US Treasury yield holds near the monthly low (1.44%).
actionforex.com

NZD/USD Tests Key Resistance

The New Zealand dollar recoups losses as risk appetite recovers. The pair has met buying interest at 0.7070 along the 20-day moving average. A bullish RSI divergence is a sign that the bearish momentum has waned. When this happens in a demand zone, it makes a rebound of greater significance.
Markets Insider

Bitcoin nears $70,000, while ether eyes $5,000 as the rally extends into a fourth day, aided by a weaker dollar and upbeat investor sentiment

Ether and bitcoin both rallied for a fourth day on Tuesday to record highs, topping $4,800 and $68,500, respectively. The coin's momentum spilled over into Tuesday thanks to a lower dollar and an upcoming network upgrade. Crypto fans including the Winklevoss twins and El Salvador's Nayib Bukele, hit Twitter to...
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7371; (P) 0.7392; (R1) 0.7423;. Outlook in AUD/USD remains unchanged. On the downside, sustained trading below 55 day EMA (now at 0.7394) will argue that rebound from 0.7105 is complete with three waves up to 0.7555. That would also argue that fall from 0.8006 is ready to resume through 0.7105 low. On the upside, above 0.7470 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 0.7555 resistance again.
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Approaches Key Breakout, NFP Impresses

EUR/USD is struggling to stay above the 1.1520 support. It is facing a major hurdle near the 1.1620 zone on the 4-hours chart. GBP/USD declined heavily below 1.3600 and 1.3500. The US Nonfarm Payrolls increased 531K in Oct 2021, better than the market forecast of 425K. EUR/USD Technical Analysis. The...
actionforex.com

GBP/JPY Trades Around 153.00 Level

Since the middle of Friday’s trading hours, the GBP/JPY currency exchange rate has been fluctuating around the 153.00 mark. Meanwhile, the rate was being approached by the resistance of the 50-hour SMA from above. In the case that the 50-hour simple moving average pushes the rate down, it could look...
actionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: GBP/USD, Gold

GBP/USD fell 1.4% last week after the BoE unexpectedly left interest rates unchanged and after the Fed started tapering bond purchases. US NFP also beat forecasts adding 531k jobs and an upward revision to September’s print. Brexit woes are dragging on the Pound at the start of the week. Relations...
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: AUD/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD

The currency pair is trading at 0.7410 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 0.7420 is expected, followed by falling to 0.7275. An additional signal confirming the decline might become a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.7515, which will mean further growth to 0.7605.
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Outlook: Bears Continue To Face Strong Headwinds From 1.15 Support Zone

The Euro stands at the front foot in early Monday, following strong downside rejection on Friday that left a hammer candle, generating an initial reversal signal. Multiple downside rejections on approach to pivotal Fibo support at 1.1492 (50% retracement of 1.0635/1.2349 rally) in past four weeks and also failures to clearly break below 200WMA (1.1565), suggest that larger bears face strong headwinds at this zone.
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Tests Supply Area

The Canadian dollar claws back some losses after Canada’s unemployment rate shrank to 6.7% in October. The US dollar’s break above 1.2430 has put the bears under pressure. An overbought RSI has put a limit on the upside as intraday buyers take profit. The bulls are making an attempt at 1.2500. This level was key support on the daily chart and has now turned into a resistance.
actionforex.com

The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

Europe is again in the epicenter of the COVID-19 Pandemic. According to the WHO, hospitalizations of patients with Covid-19 have more than doubled in just one week, with cases approaching record levels due to the more infectious Delta strain. All of this could lead to new quarantine restrictions in European countries, undoubtedly leading to lower economic numbers.
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

The bears did not manage to gain enough momentum to successfully violate the zone at 1.1535 and the common European currency regained some of its losses against the greenback. At the time of writing the analysis, the pair is hovering around the level of 1.1559, but a new attack on the mentioned zone at 1.1535 is the most probable scenario. A breach of this zone would strengthen the negative expectations for the future path of the EUR/USD and could easily lead to a move towards the levels from July 2020 at around 1.1415. If the bulls prevail, their first target can be found at the zone of 1.1576, followed by the zone of 1.1622. This week, investors will focus on the consumer price index and the initial jobless claims data for the U.S. (Wednesday; 13:30 GMT).
DailyFx

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, GBP/JPY Charts to Watch

The Sterling put in a big 1.4% drop versus the Greenback last week, making it one of the worst performers across the G10 FX space. GBP/USD traded near its yearly low moving into the weekend. That weakness may continue in the coming days, with MACD accelerating to the downside following a cross below its center line.
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Weekly Outlook

AUD/USD’s fall from 0.7555 extended lower last week and initial bias stays on the downside this week first. Sustained trading below 55 day EMA (now at 0.7394) will argue that rebound from 0.7105 is complete with three waves up to 0.7555. That would also argue that fall from 0.8006 is ready to resume through 0.7105 low. On the upside, above 0.7470 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 0.7555 resistance again.
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD

This is an amazing run by any stretch but considering the late stage of the rally in terms of the bigger picture bull trend in stocks and its made even more outstanding. The FOMC meeting this week seemingly waved the red flag in front of bulls as the bank continued to take on a very dovish tone, with Powell even refusing to speculate on possible rate hikes, instead saying that the bank was looking for ‘maximum employment’ before making any changes to rate policy. That moved the focus to this morning’s US Non-farm Payrolls report, which was solid all-the-way around and in response stocks continued to barrel higher with the S&P 500 jumping to another fresh all-time-high.
