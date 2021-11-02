GBP/USD: Key Support Nearby At 1.3650

The bears did not manage to gain enough momentum to successfully violate the zone at 1.1535 and the common European currency regained some of its losses against the greenback. At the time of writing the analysis, the pair is hovering around the level of 1.1559, but a new attack on the mentioned zone at 1.1535 is the most probable scenario. A breach of this zone would strengthen the negative expectations for the future path of the EUR/USD and could easily lead to a move towards the levels from July 2020 at around 1.1415. If the bulls prevail, their first target can be found at the zone of 1.1576, followed by the zone of 1.1622. This week, investors will focus on the consumer price index and the initial jobless claims data for the U.S. (Wednesday; 13:30 GMT).

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO