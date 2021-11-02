Water rate increase, property on Tuesday agenda

The Norman City Council on Tuesday will again study the possibility of asking voters to approve a water rate and connection fee increases.

City Utilities Director Chris Mattingly told the council during its July 2021 retreat his department proposed an increase to the $7.50 base fee to $9.50 and from $3.35 for 0-5,000 gallons to $4.35. He noted 73% of customers are billed in this bracket.

Consumers who use more water would pay an additional $8.40 for 6,000 gallons to $21 for 15,000 gallons. The proposed rate increases were not set in stone, Mattingly said, and he asked the council to consider these for further discussion.

Mayor Breea Clark proposed the possibility of asking voters to approve an annual water rate increase of 1%. Voters would have to approve anything above that amount, Clark said.

While water rate increases in Norman must be approved by voters, connection fee increases for new development are not subject to voter approval. Raftelis Financial Consultants in 2016 then recommended a hefty fee increase despite two then-recent rate hikes. Norman raised the combined water/wastewater connection charge of $850 in 2007 to $1,075 – effective on Aug. 1, 2015. It then raised the combined fees again, effective Aug. 1, 2016, to $1,275 for the most common-sized connection.

Since May 2020, city utility staff have made several presentations on the need for a water rate increase, the last of which was approved by voters in 2015. The proposed increase would help pay for big-ticket items like a $14 million automatic meter infrastructure system and a well blending plant at a cost between $14 and $16 million, The Transcript reported.

According to an email between the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality and the newspaper in May 2020, the plant would use “both groundwater and surface water sources” to ensure that “minimum distribution system chlorine residual levels are maintained.”

A Raftelis study providing a comprehensive overview of the city’s utility fees and rates was completed in 2016. Raftelis recommended water and wastewater rate increases, along with connection fee increases, every two years.

“Water costs continue to increase locally and nationwide, as the presentation will outline, which means that connection fees and utility rates – in order to supplement rising costs and maintain quality services/operations – should be revisited,” city spokesperson Tiffany Vrska said.

The proposed rate increase amount was not presented to council until its July 2021 retreat, when councilors set goals for the coming fiscal year. At the time, they discussed the possibility of using a portion of $22 million it will receive through the American Rescue Plan.

The council will also discuss a possible lease to Factory Obscura, an interactive art gallery based in Oklahoma City, Vrska said. The city is considering the purchase of properties on 101 Gray Street as a possible location for the lease.

Co-founder of Factory Obscura Kelsey Karper in May said city leaders were in talks with the collective regarding a permanent space in town. The city is home to multiple properties that could be used to generate tourism, economic activity and create jobs, all key components to the Factory Obscura business model, Karper said.

The council study session will be 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.