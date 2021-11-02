State Bank donates to Christmas for Kids

Carolyn Hardwick, front center, of the Chaves County Cancer Fund receives a $1,000 check Wednesday from Pioneer Bank employees, who donated $1,000 to support the organization’s cause. The nonprofit is a 501(c)3 that financially supports community members going through cancer treatment, as well as their family members. “The entire month of October, team members in Roswell were able to donate to have a co-worker ‘flocked’ with flamingo decorations. This was a fun way to raise awareness and collect donations for the Cancer Fund,” says Juliana Halvorson, Pioneer Bank vice president and marketing director. She added, “Pioneer Bank is very proud to work with our team member, Rose Dick, who serves as the organization’s treasurer.” (Submitted Photo)

CHAVES COUNTY, NM ・ 9 DAYS AGO