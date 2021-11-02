CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Bank donates to Christmas for Kids

Crescent-News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe State Bank made a presentation of a check for $1,000 to Christmas for...

www.crescent-news.com

stardem.com

Community center seeks Christmas donations for families

ST. MICHAELS — The St. Michaels Community Center is seeking donations of new toys, non-perishables, toiletries and household goods. Charitable donations can be dropped off at Treasure Cove Thrift Shop, 200 Railroad Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Thursday through Saturday, or directly to SMCC, 103 Railroad Ave., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
WAND TV

Donations for children sought in Vermilion Co. Christmas Wish List program

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A program seeking donations to help Vermilion County kids in need this Christmas has started to accept 2021 donations. Officials with Project Success of Vermilion County have started the latest edition of the Christmas Wish List program. According to the organization's website, the program has provided kids and teens who have an extreme need with gifts and basic necessities since it started in 2000.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
thegearystar.com

Masonic Lodge Donates to Watonga Food Bank

The Watonga Masonic Lodge donated $400 to the Opportunities, Inc. Food Bank last Friday. The Lodge has raised and made annual donations to the local food bank for many years. From Left to Right: Brian Rice, Shannon Sattler, Damon Jones, Masonic Lodge Treasurer, Jan Franks and Carla Flynn. (Photo provided by Lane Edsall)
CHARITIES
WNYT

Trustco donates 1,000 turkeys to Latham food bank

Days ahead of Halloween, non-profit organizations in the Capital Region are hard at work preparing for Thanksgiving. Trustco Bank donated 1,000 turkeys to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. Trustco says they'll donate 1,000 more turkeys to other local food pantries. The donated items will go to a...
LATHAM, NY
WTAP

Peoples Bank donates $1 million to Marietta College

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Tuesday afternoon, Peoples Bank donated $1 million to Marietta College to add to the $100 million campaign the school is currently running. This donation adds to the campaign that was already more than 70 percent of the way complete in just three years. School president,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
wtvy.com

Donate to food bank at local “trunk or treat”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’re still looking to “trunk or treat” before the weekend ends, Sunset Memorial Park has got you covered Saturday night!. Their drive-thru event will feature several Halloween vendors handing out candy. Sunset is also collecting donations for the Wiregrass Area Foodbank. Organizers say they have...
DOTHAN, AL
beaconjournal.com

THS students collecting donations for Christmas Families service project

At the last home football game on Oct. 22, the Tallmadge High School freshman and sophomore class officers and cabinet members collected home essential supplies and canned and boxed goods. According to the class advisers, the Fill the Truck event "was a huge success. Thank you to all the fans that donated."
TALLMADGE, OH
WIBC.com

Noblesville Fire Dept. Accepting Donations for Christmas Toy & Food Drive

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — For the 44th year, the Noblesville Fire Department is holding a Christmas food and toy drive. Donations will benefit approximately 100 less-fortunate families in Noblesville. The fire department is accepting canned goods, non-perishable food items, and new, unwrapped toys through Friday, Dec. 3. Donations may be dropped...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
coastalpoint.com

County Bank in Millville donates to MVFC

MILLVILLE, DE
MILLVILLE, DE
Reporter

13 nonprofits receive donations from Malvern Bank

The Malvern Federal Charitable Foundation, the charitable arm of Malvern Bank, has made financial grants totaling $68,500 to 13 nonprofits. The grants were made possible in part through the proceeds of the foundation’s inaugural Charity Polo Match held Sept. 26, at the Brandywine Polo Club in Toughkenamon. Proceeds benefited nonprofit organizations in Malvern Bank’s service areas — Southeastern Pennsylvania, Northern New Jersey, and Palm Beach County, Fla. Grants in Southeastern Pennsylvania were presented to: Community Volunteers in Medicine, Foundation for Learning in Tredyffrin-Easttown, Maternal and Child Health Consortium, North Star of Chester County, New Beginnings Attainable Housing Fund, and Peter’s Place. Since its 2008 founding, the foundation has awarded grants totaling $878,500 to dozens of nonprofits serving tens of thousands of individuals in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Florida.
MALVERN, PA
rdrnews.com

Local bank donates to Chaves County Cancer Fund

Carolyn Hardwick, front center, of the Chaves County Cancer Fund receives a $1,000 check Wednesday from Pioneer Bank employees, who donated $1,000 to support the organization’s cause. The nonprofit is a 501(c)3 that financially supports community members going through cancer treatment, as well as their family members. “The entire month of October, team members in Roswell were able to donate to have a co-worker ‘flocked’ with flamingo decorations. This was a fun way to raise awareness and collect donations for the Cancer Fund,” says Juliana Halvorson, Pioneer Bank vice president and marketing director. She added, “Pioneer Bank is very proud to work with our team member, Rose Dick, who serves as the organization’s treasurer.” (Submitted Photo)
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
my40.tv

Donations being taken to help bring Christmas to all area children

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A community group is kicking off the holiday season with a drive for some holiday cheer!. Asheville Dream Center is working with the Asheville Housing Authority to raise money and donations for local children in need. The goal is to bring Christmas to 1,050 children in...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Cape Gazette

Community Bank donates to Ronald McDonald House of Delaware

Community Bank Delaware recently presented a $1,500 donation to Ronald McDonald House of Delaware in support of its home-away-from-home setting which benefits families of seriously or chronically ill or injured children receiving treatment at an area hospital. “We are proud to partner with The Ronald McDonald House of Delaware, an...
DELAWARE STATE
wyo4news.com

Local Food Bank searching for holiday donations

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 3, 2021) — According to a post on their Facebook page today, the Food Bank of Sweetwater County is looking for donations with the upcoming holiday season right around the corner. Checks can be made payable to “Food Bank of Sweetwater County” and can be mailed...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
scvnews.com

Salvation Army Food Bank Seeks Food Donations

The Santa Clarita Salvation Army is seeking the public’s help to refill their food bank stores for the coming weeks. The food bank serves 800-1000 people each month, 75-100 of them are homeless, according to the Salvation Army. To fill their low stores the food bank is holding a food...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
merrillfotonews.com

Nicolet Bank donated in honor of World Homeless Day

In honor of World Homeless Day, and to welcome Nicolet Bank to the Merrill community, Branch Manager Nicole Johnson and Vice President of Commercial Banking Kurt Rust (both on right) presented Dee Olsen – MAC Home Secretary/Treasurer (middle), Theresa Anthoney- MAC Home Executive Director (second from left), and Mike Ravn – MAC Home Board President (left) with a $1,500 donation. MAC Home is thankful to receive support from Nicolet Bank and wishhes Nicolet Bank much success in Merrill.
MERRILL, WI

