Sherl and Glen Foster of East Palestine celebrated their golden anniversary Oct. 9. They were married Oct. 30, 1971 at Four Mile Run Church in Austintown. The couple celebrated their 50th anniversary with a vow renewal ceremony on the family farm in Unity. A party followed immediately after hosted by their four children, Kristy Foster Seachrist, G.W. Foster, John Foster and Charlie Foster. The couple’s 12 grandchildren proceeded the bride down the aisle and her four children walked her down the aisle.

EAST PALESTINE, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO