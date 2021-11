The Henry and Stark County Health Department is holding a series of COVID-19 Booster Clinics beginning Friday, October 29th, 2021 at Black Hawk College. The clinic will be open to anyone age 18 years or older from 9 Am to 3 Pm. The Moderna vaccine is what is being given out but if you received J & J or Pfizer you can still get a booster of Moderna. Other Booster Clinics at Black Hawk College are set for Tuesday, November 2nd; Thursday, November 4th; and Saturday, November 6th at Black Hawk College-East Campus, 26230 Black Hawk Road, Galva, IL.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO