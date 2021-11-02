Podcast: Sixers defeat Blazers without Joel Embiid & Tobias Harris

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid has entered NBA health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a new report. A source tells ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Emibid tested positive for COVID on Monday morning and is expected to miss several games. Embiid was scheduled for planned rest during Monday night’s game against the New York Knicks. A source tells The Athletic’s Shams Charania that Embiid will miss at “least 10 days unless he returns two negative COVID-19 tests in the next 24 hours moving forward.” Embiid is expected to miss at least 10 days, unless he returns two negative COVID-19 results in 24 hours moving forward, sources said. https://t.co/iYfn5vyB6m — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 8, 2021 Shams also reports that a “significant amount of 76ers staff has received the COVID-19 booster shot, and players were slated to begin receiving their shots this week.” Tobias Harris was out last week after testing positive for COVID-19. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO