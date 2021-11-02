CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burger King Japan Launches Cheddarich Cheese-Filled Chicken Nuggets

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdding to its unique limited menu offerings, Burger King Japan has now introduced “Cheddarich Chicken Nuggets.”. Perfect for cheese lovers, the golden fried morsels of juicy chicken are filled...

