Abandoned buildings damaged in old Denver rail yard fire

By Blayke Roznowski
Denver7 News KMGH
 6 days ago
DENVER — The Denver Fire Department is investigating a large fire that damaged abandoned buildings at an old rail yard.

Firefighters responded to the area of 1035 N. Osage Street in Central Denver for reports of a fire in the abandoned buildings, according to Greg Pixley, Denver Fire public information officer.

Approximately 70 fire personnel responded to get two fires in the buildings under control.

Because there aren’t operational fire hydrants in the area, hoses had to cross the road and also impacted light rail and Union Pacific trains in the area. RTD said D Line, E Line and H Line trains were back in service by 3:45 p.m.

The fire is under investigation.

Pixley said there was trash and mattresses in the building, so there is also a possibility the fire was caused by accident by someone camping inside.

