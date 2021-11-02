CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aussie slides as RBA affirms dovish stance; Fed in focus

By Tom Westbrook, Kevin Buckland
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) – Australia’s dollar weakened on Tuesday after the country’s central bank dampened investor hopes for a hawkish pivot, kicking off a big week for monetary policy that includes decisions from the Federal Reserve and Bank of England. The Aussie dipped as much as 0.47% before trading 0.23%...

