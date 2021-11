Monmouth poll puts Gov. Phil Murphy 11 points ahead of Republican challenger. With less than a week to go before New Jersey elects its next governor, a new Monmouth University poll puts Gov. Phil Murphy 11 points ahead of his Republican challenger, Jack Ciattarelli, 50 to 39. That’s within a percentage point or two of Monmouth’s previous two polls, from September and August. Murphy maintains his large lead among his base of Black and Latino voters, but again cedes the ground to Ciattarelli on taxes, again the top issue among voters.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO