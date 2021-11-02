CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Democrat Shontel Brown wins House race for Fudge’s seat

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cd5iY_0cjmktJ900
Election 2021 Ohio Congress Democratic candidate Shontel Brown waves to voters at the Bedford community Center, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Bedford Heights, Ohio. Brown is running for Ohio's 11th Congressional District. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (Tony Dejak)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Democrat Shontel Brown won the Cleveland-area U.S. House seat formerly held by Housing Secretary Marcia Fudge in Tuesday’s special election.

Brown, 46, a Cuyahoga County Council member who also chairs the county Democratic Party, defeated Republican Laverne Gore, a business owner and activist, in the 11th Congressional District, a heavily Democratic area that stretches from Cleveland to Akron.

She fills the remainder of Fudge’s term, which runs until January 2023, facing reelection again next year under a congressional map that's being redrawn to hold onto the seat.

A second special election is taking place in Ohio on Tuesday, this one for the open seat in the 15th Congressional District. Republican Mike Carey, a longtime coal lobbyist, and Democrat Allison Russo, a two-term state representative and public policy consultant, are competing to succeed Republican Rep. Steve Stivers, who resigned in April to become CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce after a decade in Congress.

The winner will fill the remainder of Stivers’ term and, like Brown, will face reelection in 2022.

More than 377,000 Ohioans had voted early as of Monday afternoon, either by absentee ballot or at early in-person voting locations, according to Secretary of State Frank LaRose. He said that was nearly 18% more early ballots than had been cast at the same point in 2019.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Carey, calling him a “courageous fighter” and visiting the state to campaign for him. President Joe Biden endorsed Russo, who raised more money in the district than any Democrat in history.

Brown’s election in the 11th Congressional District marks a win for establishment Democrats, who sought to defend the district against a takeover by progressives. Her backers included Hillary Clinton, U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn and several labor unions.

But victory may be short-lived.

Already, Brown’s defeated primary opponent, progressive Nina Turner, has begun campaigning for the full congressional term up for grabs in 2022. A former state senator, she was a national mouthpiece for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential bids and remains one of the progressive movement’s hardest-working congressional hopefuls.

In Florida, 11 Democrats are on the ballot in Tuesday's primary special election for the seat of Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings, who died in April after suffering from pancreatic cancer. One of the candidates is state Rep. Omari Hardy, who was 3 years old when Hastings was elected in 1992. Hastings was the longest-serving member of Florida’s congressional delegation.

Republican Jason Mariner won the Republican nomination to run for the 20th Congressional District seat, but the district is heavily Democratic. The winner of the Democratic primary is considered a lock for January's general election.

State Sen. Perry Thurston and former state Rep. Priscilla Ann Taylor are also seeking the seat for Democrats, along with Broward County Commissioners Dale Holness and Barbara Sharief, both of whom previously served as county mayor. Others on the Democratic ballot are Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Elvin Dowling, Phil Jackson, Emmanuel Morel and Imran Uddin Siddiqui.

The district is a majority Black and covers parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties.

___

Associated Press writer Brendan Farrington in Tallahassee, Fla., contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Biden: Notorious bridge may finally get fix in $1T bill

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday launched his sales pitch for his recently passed $1 trillion infrastructure bill, predicting that a notoriously congested bridge that sits in Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell's backyard will finally get a long overdue overhaul. Biden said in an interview with WKRC-TV...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
City
Columbus, OH
City
Congress, OH
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Government
City
Florida, OH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Biden asking Democrats do so much with so little in Congress

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Rarely have the leaders of Congress been asked to do so much, with so little, as in navigating President Joe Biden's big domestic vision into law. Reaching for FDR-style accomplishments with slimmer-than-ever Democratic majorities has been politically messy at best, arduous at worst, and about to become even more daunting for the president and his party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two more state reps in compliance with vaccine mandate

BOSTON — Two more state representatives are now vaccinated against COVID-19, reducing the number who are not in compliance with the chamber’s vaccine mandate to five, House Speaker Ronald Mariano said Monday. Neither Mariano nor his staff have disclosed the identities of the representatives who refused to attest to their...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Larose
Person
Steve Stivers
Person
Phil Jackson
Person
Alcee Hastings
Person
Bernie Sanders
Boston 25 News WFXT

US charges 2 suspected major ransomware operators

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A suspected Ukrainian hacker has been arrested and charged in the United States in connection with a string of costly ransomware attacks, including one that snarled businesses around the globe on the Fourth of July weekend, U.S. officials said Monday. Yaroslav Vasinskyi was arrested last month...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kansas governor plans to cut food tax

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said she plans to introduce a bill into the state legislature aimed at eliminating the state sales tax on food. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, there are 13 states that impose taxes on groceries. Of those, only Alabama, Mississippi and South Dakota tax groceries at the full sales tax rate. Kansas, like Hawaii, Idaho and Oklahoma, taxes groceries at the regular rate, but also offers credits or rebates offsetting the tax to some or all of the population.
KANSAS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

High court to hear Texas case about prayer during executions

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court is to hear arguments in a case about whether Texas must allow a chaplain to pray audibly and touch a prisoner during an execution. Executions in Texas, the nation's busiest death penalty state, have been delayed while the court considers the question. The outcome won't take anyone off death row but could make clear what religious accommodations officials must make for inmates who are being put to death.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Labor Unions#Ap#U S House#Cuyahoga County Council#Republican#Fudge#Ohioans#State#Congressional District
Boston 25 News WFXT

Congress mandates new car technology to stop drunken driving

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Congress has created a new requirement for automakers: Find a high-tech way to keep drunken people from driving cars. It's one of the mandates along with a burst of new spending aimed at improving auto safety amid escalating road fatalities in the $1 trillion infrastructure package that President Joe Biden is expected to sign soon.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Boston 25 News WFXT

Thousands rally in Georgia to demand ex-president's release

TBILISI, Georgia — (AP) — Thousands of protesters rallied in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi on Monday to demand the release of the country’s jailed former President Mikheil Saakashvili. Saakashvili has remained behind bars since his arrest on Oct. 1 following his return from Ukraine in a bid to bolster...
PROTESTS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
63K+
Followers
75K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy