CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Chilling Things US Manufacturers Said about the Everything Shortage, Demand, Prices, and Supply Chain Chaos

By Wolf Richter
wolfstreet.com
 7 days ago

Can’t meet demand due to shortages of labor, components, and materials. And facing soaring input costs, they’re jacking up prices at record pace. Manufacturers struggled to ramp up production to meet rising demand, hampered by material and component shortages, labor shortages, difficulties in keeping employees because they’re going after better opportunities,...

wolfstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eyewitness News

Christmas tree prices are expected to surge due to supply chain issues and pandemic demand

(WFSB) – Connecticut’s Christmas Tree growers are ready for another “robust” season. However, with supply chain issues customers will end up spending more for artificial and real trees. The largest supplier of artificial trees, Balsam Hill, imports from China and Europe. Due to supply chain issues, they are only able to supply 43% of trees. Compared to local grown trees on the other hand are 100% available, only if customers get them early enough.
LEBANON, CT
wolfstreet.com

Used Vehicle Wholesale Prices Spiked by the Most Ever in October. Retail Prices to Follow

Powered by the inflationary mindset, consumers pay whatever, and dealers aggressively bid up prices, confident that consumers will pay whatever. Used vehicle wholesale prices spiked by 9.2% in October from September, the biggest month-to-month spike in the data going back to 1997, after having spiked by 5.3% in September, according to Manheim, the largest auto auction operator in the US.
BUSINESS
WNYT

Strong demand, supply chain problems impacting generator manufacturers

Crisafulli Brothers and Ambrose Electric have been installing generators like clockwork, but the increasing demand is a trend that's being seen nationwide. "It's a combination of factors. When COVID-19 hit, people were living and working from home. Power became a little more essential," said Michael Stein, vice president of Ambrose Electric. "Record hurricane seasons the last two years in the south. California is shutting off power to prevent forest fires."
INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Produces the Most Plastic Waste in the World

While some forms of plastic break down in 20 years, others take as long as 500. Millions of tons of plastic make their way into oceans each year. The company that produces the most plastic is Exxon Mobil. Plastic waste has become one of the greatest environmental disasters in history, and it is unlikely to […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Manufacturing Company#Real Economy
sdvoice.info

Coping With Another Supply Chain Shortage as the Pandemic Rolls On

During the height of the pandemic, toilet paper, alcohol, napkins, and various food products proved hard to obtain. After a brief restock and less of a rush on supplies, the shortages have resumed. While many wonder why observers have offered various reasons why the supply chain has broken, others opine...
INDUSTRY
Complex

Thanksgiving Turkey Prices Rise Amid Supply Chain Shortage

Pandemic-driven shortages and supply chain hiccups have led to higher prices for turkeys this Thanksgiving. Butterball CEO Jay Jandrain stopped by ABC’s Good Morning America on Friday to discuss the shortage, suggesting that those looking for smaller turkeys start preparing to buy their main dish soon. “We recommend that if...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Thailand
Country
China
wolfstreet.com

Jobs Data Shows Something Big Changed in this Monstrously Overstimulated Economy

Record GDP, record consumer spending, record private investment, but the number of workers accomplishing these feats is down by 4.7 million. The jobs report’s two components – the survey of 60,000 households and the survey of 697,000 individual worksites – came back together today, after having diverged in September in a way that had caused a lot of premature hand-wringing about the labor market.
MARKETS
wolfstreet.com

Average New-Vehicle Price Spikes 19% in 10 Months, to $44,000. Unit Sales Tick up, But Still Down 34% from March

Automakers and dealers make enormous record per-vehicle gross profits amid inventory shortages in the craziest market ever. Hammered by the worst inventory shortages in memory, new car and truck sales had plunged five months in a row. But in October, sales ticked up to 1.05 million vehicles, from 1.01 million vehicles in September, which had been the worst September since the sales collapse in 2010.
ECONOMY
burlingtoncountytimes.com

Holiday shopping, supply chains and the end of times: What history tells us about today's shortages

In every contemporary history curriculum, there exists the underlying assumption that the conflicts of times past are unique products of their circumstances and are irreplaceable in modernity. Though our eldest teachers may faintly recall eras of ideological struggle, witnessing the consequences of the Red Scare on their parents' generation, many...
RETAIL
wolfstreet.com

The Fed Lost Control of the Inflation Narrative

Mega-policy decisions to boost demand. Now mega-consequences. The story being propagated by the Fed is that the supply-chain nightmare caused this burst of inflation, the worst in decades. Inflation is taking off in other countries as well, with multi-decade highs in Germany, in Europe generally, in Canada, and other places....
BUSINESS
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas’ manufactured housing industry faces labor shortage; supply chain crisis slows production

Texas’ manufactured housing industry continues to face a shortage in labor as supply of skilled labor shrinks for the fifth consecutive month, according to the latest data from the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. Through the Texas Manufactured Housing Survey, the research center asks manufacturers across...
TEXAS STATE
The American Genius

Supply chain shortages Realtors need to know about to help their clientele

Most experts are predicting that supply chain shortages won’t end anytime soon. What started with a rush on toilet paper at the beginning of the pandemic has become a supply chain nightmare across multiple industries, including homes themselves, new cars, computer chips, and medical equipment. While there are many reasons the supply chain has been disrupted, the fact remains that it has been pushed to the brink and homeowners may be impacted as they purchase a house or invest in remodeling to sell their home. This is also important information for Realtors to have a grasp on in order to better help their clientele during the home buying process. Without an end in sight, here are some goods that might be scarce next year:
REAL ESTATE
theedgemarkets.com

Manufacturing growth in US eases as supply chain issues linger

WASHINGTON (Nov 1): Persistent supply chain challenges continued to weigh on US manufacturers in October, lengthening supplier delivery times and bloating a measure of inventories. The Institute for Supply Management’s gauge of factory activity fell to 60.8 from 61.1 in September, according to data released Monday. Readings above 50 indicate...
INDUSTRY
Axios

Health care plagued by new supply chain shortages

From medications to gloves to crutches, the strains of the global supply chain are hitting U.S. health care hard. Why it matters: Shortages of health care supplies can quickly jump from a nuisance to a life-or-death proposition. They indicate serious vulnerabilities in the U.S. health care supply chain. State of...
HEALTH SERVICES
Zacks.com

What Transportation Earnings Tell Us About the Supply Chain

Apple and Amazon’s surprising results served as a reality check amidst all the earnings euphoria because both companies saw some of the effects of supply chain issues we were expecting this season. In Apple’s case, it was mostly because of component (semiconductor) shortages coming out of Asia, mainly related to...
INDUSTRY
The Evening News

DODD COLUMN: Supply chain shortages will require sacrifices

“Supply chain experience; Plan a meal for 10 people. Everyone must get the food they wanted you can’t run out. You have a $100 budget. Now plan and execute.”- EverythingSupplyChain.com. I remember when there was no toilet paper. There is plenty of toilet paper now. However, I am having trouble...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy