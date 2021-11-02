CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Op-Ed: Thousands of NJ kids missing child tax credit

By Peter Chen
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As lawmakers in Washington debate the extension of the child tax credit, nearly 1 million New Jersey families with children under age 18 have already received advance monthly payments starting in July to help them pay for food, transportation and housing. Given the enormous financial burden of COVID-19 and...

www.njspotlightnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
NJ Spotlight

Flood insurance reform bill debuts on Sandy anniversary

With the threat of more storms due to climate change, leaders say more funding needs to go into figuring out how to prevent damage in the first place. New Jersey’s two U.S. senators and fellow members of Congress are hoping to help hundreds of thousands of residents dealing with flood insurance problems nine years after Superstorm Sandy. U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker and U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr., all Democrats, announced their bill to reform the National Flood Insurance Program. The measure would create stable insurance rates for policyholders, capping annual increases at 9%. It would also develop a sophisticated flood map to more accurately see who lives in the heart of a flood zone. FEMA’s new Risk Rating 2.0 system​, which is being phased in, will lead to higher premiums for most policyholders. In New Jersey, premiums will generally increase modestly but some people could see hikes up to 18% a year under current rules. The bill also extends the National Flood Insurance Program for another five years.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight News: October 29, 2021

It’s the home stretch for election campaigning and the candidates for New Jersey governor are making their final push to win votes. A poll out Friday from Fairleigh Dickinson University has Gov. Phil Murphy maintaining a nine-point edge over Republican Jack Ciattarelli. On Friday, officials announced 1,254 new, positive cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NJ Spotlight

Will NJ pay down some of its significant debt?

Key state Treasury officials are planning to meet Friday to decide whether to formally move ahead with paying off some of New Jersey’s significant debt, debt that grew after a round of emergency borrowing last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Few details have been made public about Friday’s meeting, but...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: Biden announces deal, Murphy pushes for SALT fix, Merck’s COVID-19 pill

Gov. Murphy says he will work with NJ’s congressional delegation to ensure final bill provides relief on SALT deduction cap. After weeks of debate, President Joe Biden announced he has reached a deal with congressional Democrats on a watered-down spending bill that would increase spending on social programs and address climate change. It includes investments in child care, an extension of the child tax credit, along with tax credits for clean energy. But there seems to be more out than in, including federal paid family leave. Meantime, Gov. Phil Murphy says he will work with New Jersey’s congressional delegation to ensure the final bill provides relief on the SALT deduction cap.
INCOME TAX
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: Travel still below pre-pandemic levels, Netflix to bid on Fort Monmouth land, proposed billionaires tax

As of last month, passenger volume at Newark and New York City’s airports was still down 40% compared to two years ago. Airline and other travel in this area has yet to get back to pre-pandemic levels. The Port Authority has released data on passenger volumes at the airports, bridges and tunnels and on the PATH system. As of last month, passenger volume at Newark and New York City’s airports was still down 40% compared to two years ago, before COVID-19. Bridge and tunnel volume was nearly back to normal levels, but PATH ridership has plummeted; it’s down 56% compared to September 2019. Meantime, the seaport is handling record-setting volumes of cargo.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Advocate links fear of voter backlash to lack of vaccine passport in NJ

Gov. Phil Murphy has cited vaccine equity — that a passport would unfairly impact people of color. “The real reason there’s no vaccine passport pushed in the past is because of the backlash … from majority white conservatives,” said social justice advocate Rev. Charles Boyer. He says fear of voter backlash — not concern over vaccine equity — has kept Gov. Phil Murphy from mandating COVID-19 vaccination passports before the general election.
HEALTH
NJ Spotlight

Largest offshore wind builders look to NJ

The offshore wind industry is increasingly viewing New Jersey as a potential hub for this fast-growing sector that aims to produce clean electricity up and down the Eastern Seaboard. Six of the largest turbine manufacturers and offshore wind developers in the world submitted 16 non-binding offers to become tenants at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Child Tax Credit#Child Poverty#Census#Social Security
NJ Spotlight

Third-party candidates give voters choice

Three qualified to run for governor in bid to upset Murphy, Ciattarelli. Voters in New Jersey have more candidates for governor to choose from than just Republican Jack Ciattarelli and Phil Murphy, the Democratic incumbent seeking a second term. In addition to the Democrats and Republicans, three other parties are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NJ Spotlight

NJ mayors discuss ways to keep their cities safe

Former NYPD Police Commissioner Bill Bratton leads discussion on the need for community policing. The mayors of Paterson, Trenton and East Orange joined a round table discussion Thursday focused on how they can make their cities safer. Former NYPD Police Commissioner and Los Angeles Police Chief Bill Bratton led the discussion on the need for community policing.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Community fridge in Newark offers a lifeline for hungry neighbors and students

No questions asked as residents show up early to get groceries. The impact of COVID-19 has been far more devastating on communities of color during the pandemic; that includes harsh economic challenges caused by unemployment, leaving many residents unsure where their next meal will come from. One organization is stepping up to fill the need in Newark; the “Leaders for Life” are maintaining a community fridge in the city’s South Ward to offer a lifeline for hungry neighbors.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
IRS
NJ Spotlight

NJ governor’s race 2021: Ciattarelli offers contrast on social justice

On immigration, housing, police reform and more, Ciattarelli differs from Murphy. While not the cornerstone of his campaign for New Jersey governor, Republican Jack Ciattarelli has had a lot to say about social issues, and his positions tend to be far different from those of his major opponent, incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy, giving voters a stark contrast.
POLITICS
NJ Spotlight

Compromise on SALT deduction still possible in ‘Build Back Better’ bill

Raising the SALT cap is red-line issue for NJ Rep. Josh Gottheimer. As congressional Democrats hammer out a scaled-down, $2 trillion “Build Back Better” plan, one compromise could restore the SALT deductions New Jersey residents relied on to ease their tax burden. A possible deal would lift the cap imposed by a Republican Congress on state and local property-tax deductions for two years.
POLITICS
NJ Spotlight

Ciattarelli would ratchet back pace of climate response

Climate change is real, but Murphy moving too fast, Ciattarelli says. Jack Ciattarelli is no climate denier. The Republican candidate for governor believes climate change and global warming are real, humans are accelerating the problem and carbon emissions must be reduced. But he says Gov. Phil Murphy’s ambitious plan to...
POLITICS
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy