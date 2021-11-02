Six die, 100 feared missing in Nigeria after collapse of high-rise

Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio said on Sunday the West African country "must learn" from the deaths of over 100 people killed in a fuel tanker explosion in the capital Freetown. Three days of national mourning would begin on Monday with flags ordered to fly at half mast and prayers held nationwide on Friday and Sunday, he said in a televised address to the nation. "We are going to concentrate on helping those who are critically injured right now," Bio said earlier in the day after returning from Britain, where he had been attending the COP26 climate conference. Reiterating the government's promise of free treatment for the injured, the president added that the country "must learn from this unfortunate incident".

