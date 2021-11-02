Morris returns, but Sounders held to 1-1 draw with Galaxy

The LA Galaxy may not have been able to clinch the playoffs with a win on the road tonight, but three points, against one of the conference’s best teams, would make Decision Day a whole lot less anxious. A loss, would leave them not only needing a win Sunday, but possibly needing help to keep their season alive. However, for the third straight match, the G’s failed to do enough to put themselves in a more comfortable position, with the match against the Seattle Sounders ending in a 1-1 draw.

